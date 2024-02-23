Rajeev Chandrashekhar reacts to Google Gemini's objectionable answer, ‘bias’ against PM Modi

New Delhi: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday reacted to an X user's complaint that Google's Gemini AI tool is biased against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the platform is in violation of the I T rules as well as other laws. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI)

Per the Twitter user, when asked a question about fascism displayed a proper reply. However, when the same question was asked for Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it refused to answer the query.

The minister said this violates several provisions of India's criminals laws as well.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The minister further marked the X post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for further action.

The Twitter user who flagged the alleged bias, described Gemini AI as woke and malicious.

"This Gemini AI from Google is not just woke, it's downright malicious. The government of India must take note," the person wrote.

Gemini is an AI-driven chatbot that can answer queries, write content and display information when prompted. It is developed by Google DeepMind. It was announced on December 6, 2023. It competes against OpenAI's GPT-4.

This comes hours after billionaire Elon Musk described Google's AI image generation engine as racist.

"I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all," he wrote on X.

He was referring to the flak Google Gemini has been getting online for portraying historical figures as people of colour even though they were originally white.

Reacting to Elon Musk's Tweet, Rajeev Chandrashekhar replied: “Concerning +1”.