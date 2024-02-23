 Minister reacts to Google Gemini's objectionable answer, bias against PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajeev Chandrashekhar reacts to Google Gemini's objectionable answer, ‘bias’ against PM Modi

Rajeev Chandrashekhar reacts to Google Gemini's objectionable answer, ‘bias’ against PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The minister said this violates several provisions of India's criminals laws as well.

New Delhi: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday reacted to an X user's complaint that Google's Gemini AI tool is biased against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the platform is in violation of the I T rules as well as other laws.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI)
Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PTI)

Per the Twitter user, when asked a question about fascism displayed a proper reply. However, when the same question was asked for Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it refused to answer the query.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The minister said this violates several provisions of India's criminals laws as well.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The minister further marked the X post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for further action.

The Twitter user who flagged the alleged bias, described Gemini AI as woke and malicious.

"This Gemini AI from Google is not just woke, it's downright malicious. The government of India must take note," the person wrote.

Gemini is an AI-driven chatbot that can answer queries, write content and display information when prompted. It is developed by Google DeepMind. It was announced on December 6, 2023. It competes against OpenAI's GPT-4.

This comes hours after billionaire Elon Musk described Google's AI image generation engine as racist.

"I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all," he wrote on X.

Also read: Elon Musk calls Google ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational' over Gemini chatbot

He was referring to the flak Google Gemini has been getting online for portraying historical figures as people of colour even though they were originally white.

Reacting to Elon Musk's Tweet, Rajeev Chandrashekhar replied: “Concerning +1”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On