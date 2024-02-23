Elon Musk calls Google ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational' over Gemini chatbot

Elon Musk hit out at Google over the text-to-image generation feature of its Gemini AI chatbot. Alphabet's Google said that it is pausing Gemini's image generation of people. Google will release an improved version soon, it said, adding, “We're aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.” Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk(Reuters)

Amid the ongoing controversy, Elon Musk called Google 'insane' and 'anti-civilization', saying that the company overplayed its hand with the AI's image-generation capabilities of Gemini.

Elon Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all."

Gemini AI image generation

Google started image generation through its Gemini AI models earlier this month. Although users have flagged that the model returns historical images which are sometimes inaccurate. Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has raced to produce AI software rival. Earlier, Google released its generative AI chatbot Bard which was rechristened as Gemini earlier this month. Google rolled out paid subscription plans in Gemini which users could choose for better reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

Jack Krawczyk, Senior Director of Product for Gemini at Google, said, “Historical contexts have more nuance to them and we will further tune to accommodate that.”