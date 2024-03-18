 Elon Musk defends drug usage: ‘I use Ketamine because…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk defends drug usage: ‘I use Ketamine because…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 09:34 PM IST

Elon Musk defends ketamine use for mood swings and performance enhancement, amid concerns from Wall Street.

Elon Musk defended his use of ketamine drugs, saying that it helps alleviate periods of low mood and is beneficial for investors in Tesla Inc. and his other ventures.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.((AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi))
Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.((AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi))

In an interview to former CNN anchor Don Lemon that streamed on YouTube, Musk said, “what matters is execution”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“From an investor standpoint, if there is something I’m taking, I should keep taking it,” he said, referring to Tesla’s success.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk's SpaceX is developing spy satellites in Pentagon's mega military push

Why does Elon Musk take ketamine drug?

Musk revealed that he uses ketamine periodically, as prescribed, to address what he terms "chemical tides" that result in symptoms akin to depression.

Concerns about Musk's recreational drug use within his companies surfaced, according to a Wall Street Journal article in January. The billionaire responded that he hadn't failed drug tests and said he should continue whatever was aiding his performance.

ALSO READ- Donald Trump's ‘bloodbath’ comment misquoted? Maga on the defensive; Elon Musk posts 'full context'

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine, which doctors can prescribe to alleviate pain and depression, acts as a sedative at higher doses. However, it also carries risks, including hallucinations and potential overdose leading to unconsciousness and slowed breathing, as per the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Ketamine is often administered in a medical environment, or its close variant, Spravato, is available as a nasal spray specifically for treatment-resistant depression. However, Musk didn't delve into further specifics regarding his prescription during the interview.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk's business associates forced to use drugs to avoid upsetting him: Report

X cancelled a planned collaboration with Lemon after the interview. Speaking on the Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway and Kara Swisher, Lemon said that Musk was displeased with his line of questioning, particularly about ketamine use.

Musk later expressed his dissatisfaction on ‘X’, saying that he disapproved of the approach taken by the Don Lemon Show, which he likened to “basically just CNN, but on social media.”

(Inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Technology / Elon Musk defends drug usage: ‘I use Ketamine because…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On