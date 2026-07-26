Woman orders cheesy momos, gets ₹20 refund and thoughtful note after restaurant runs out of item

A restaurant has earned praise online after a customer found a handwritten note and a ₹20 refund inside her food parcel when one of the items she had ordered was unavailable. Instead of quietly replacing the item or cancelling the order, the restaurant explained the change and refunded the price difference in cash. The thoughtful gesture has won praise on social media. (Instagram/@thesweetcravings_byshriya)

Instagram user Shriya shared the video with the caption, “The smallest gestures leave the biggest impression.”

In the video, Shriya explains that she had ordered cheesy momos, but the restaurant had run out of them. Instead, it sent normal crunchy momos along with a ₹20 refund inside the parcel.

The text on the video reads, "When a restaurant actually cares about its customers."

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The food package also carries a handwritten message that reads, "Cheesy momos were out of stock, so we sent normal crunchy ones. ₹20 refunded inside the parcel. Thank you."

The small gesture impressed many viewers, with several saying that good customer service often lies in such thoughtful details.

Check out the Instagram post below: