Elon Musk's business associates forced to use drugs to avoid upsetting him: Report

A report from The Wall Street Journal has said that Elon Musk’s friends and business associates are being forced to use drugs with him due to peer pressure. Many board members and directors of his companies have to allegedly participate in or enable his substance use in a bid to stay close to him. Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023 (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Musk has allegedly been seen taking ketamine and drinking liquid ecstasy at parties. Others who also used drugs include current and former Tesla and SpaceX directors and board members. They are said to have invested millions of dollars in Musk's companies. Among these people are venture capitalists Gracias and Ira Ehrenpreis, tech mogul Larry Ellison, former media executive James Murdoch, and Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk.

“At the upscale Austin Proper Hotel, Musk has attended social gatherings in recent years with Tesla board member Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder and a friend of his, where Musk took ketamine recreationally through a nasal spray bottle multiple times, according to people familiar with the drug use and the parties,” the report states.

“Musk and some people close to him, including Kimbal Musk, attend parties at Hotel El Ganzo, a boutique hotel in San José del Cabo, Mexico, known for its art and music scene as well as drug-fueled events, according to people familiar with the parties,” it adds.

The report says that Musk’s business associates are afraid they will lose their social status and wealth if they refuse drugs and upset the billionaire.

The report also stated that even though some current and former Tesla and SpaceX directors know of Musk’s illegal drug use, they have refrained from taking public action.

In a January report, The Wall Street Journal said Musk has used drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and magic mushrooms, besides ketamine. The drugs actually violate anti-drug policies at the billionaire's own companies.