Indian origin girl confronts Vivek Ramaswamy on H1-B visa, asks 'Why are you turning your back on Indian community?'

During an event at University Of North Carolina At Asheville, the girl raised a “genuine” question stating: “You were quoted saying that people who come to this country as family members are not the meritocratic citizens who should be accepted.”

“Why would you have got the H-1B visa, which 70 % of is given to Indian people?” she questioned Trump's staunch supporter, who may get a major role to play in the GOP leader's administration if he wins the 5 November election.

Know about H1-B visas

The H-1B visa is intended to enable qualified workers to enter the United States and work without compromising American workers' pay and working conditions. In comparison to other visa categories, such as J-1 or TN visas, H-1Bs are comparatively costly and have a high compliance and time burden.

Ramaswamy reacts to Indian origin girl's questions

Responding to her, the biotech entrepreneur stated that he got two questions and two answers for her.

“First of all, a lot of the people who have come here through the H-1B system would tell you, as I would, that it is just a broken system no matter who you're seeking to serve. For example, you want to talk about special interests and lobbying? This is direct Silicon Valley lobbying that said that if you get your H -1B visa and you're hired by one company, you're effectively like a slave, you can't switch to a different company.”

He further mentioned that this is not a free labour market, adding that “there's so much that's broken and bureaucratized.”

Ramaswamy further explained about the H -1B visa system and “why the heck do we do it on the basis of a lottery, when you could actually just select the very best people?"

Blasting the US administration, he asserted when something's broken in government, nobody can really fix it. “When it's lasted that long. You need to shut it down, start with a blank slate and rebuild from scratch,” he suggested.

Ramaswamy shares his views on immigration

As immigration policy has taken a central role in this US election, he said an immigration system generally selects for the smartest people to come to the US, the ones who are going to work the hardest, those who love the United States, or know the most about the United States, or speak the best English. He, however, remarked that “none of those is the quality that our current immigration system rewards.”

According to him, no migration should be allowed without consent. “Consent should only be granted to migrants who benefit America, and those who enter without consent must be removed and must be punished.”

He went on to mention that he will be partial for those immigrants who are going to benefit America. “As legal immigrants, as a kid of legal immigrants to this country, if there are benefits, if there are immigrants who are going to benefit the United States of America, that should be the standard that we actually use. It just turns out that's not actually the standard we're using today.”

Reacting to Ramaswamy's views, one X user shared the video of the event on X, writing: “H1B visas are not given away. You have to get a qualifying job and then go through the lottery.”

“If being on H1B is like working as a slave, the immediate focus should be on removing country caps which has made H1B permanent status for many based on their country of birth,” he added.

Commenting on the post, another user wrote: “It’s point blank slavery. Most Indians don’t like to accept. because no one likes being called a slave. But the truth can’t change.”