International Space Station ‘leaking’ with astronauts onboard, NASA fears ‘catastrophic failure’

NASA and Russian space officials are at odds as a critical leak on the International Space Station (ISS) continues to deteriorate. Despite being aware of the issue for years, the leak has recently worsened in nature, sparking concerns about the safety of the crew and the long-term viability of the orbiting laboratory. While Russia points to micro-vibrations, NASA believes multiple factors are at play. As the station loses air at an alarming rate, the race is on to find a solution before risking lives. In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(AP)

Years old ISS leak worsens, causing international disagreement

The International Space Station (ISS) has reportedly been leaking for five years, with officials aware of the issue since its discovery. The leak originates from a section controlled by Russia, originating from a tunnel connecting the Zvezda module to a docking port. Despite ongoing investigations, NASA and Roscosmos, the U.S. and Russian space agencies, respectively, have yet to agree on the root cause of the issue.

Also read: As we await the Beaver Moon, NASA reminds us ‘we’re pushing' the moon away

According to CNN, former NASA astronaut Bob Cabana mentioned that the US space agency, “has expressed concerns about the structural integrity of the (leaking module) and the possibility of a catastrophic failure,” However, the Russian team “does not believe catastrophic disintegration … is realistic,” Cabana said.

“The Russians believe that continued operations are safe — but they can’t prove that to our satisfaction,” Cabana added to his statement on Wednesday. “And the US believes that it’s not safe, but we can’t prove that to the Russian satisfaction.”

Inside the International Space Station leak

The leak was first noticed in 2019. As of April 2024, air was escaping at a rate of 1.7 kilograms per day, according to the reports. (ISS) usually has seven to ten astronauts living and working there at any time. While Russian engineers attribute the issue to micro-vibrations, NASA points to a complex interplay of factors including pressure, stress, material properties, and environmental exposure. "The Russian team continues to search for and seal the leaks, it does not believe catastrophic disintegration of the PrK is realistic,” Cabana added.

Also read: After Sunita Williams, NASA now worried about her stranded mission partner's losing body mass

To mitigate risks, NASA has implemented precautionary measures, such as sealing off specific sections of the ISS when necessary. During a briefing on November 8, NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, fresh off the Crew-8 mission after nearly eight months in space, shared that his Russian counterparts had been "very open" about the issue, stressing that "there's no deficit of information" and that both sides are fully aware of each other’s findings, according to Newsweek.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been advised to take extra precautions as the leak issue persists. Despite differing opinions on its severity, NASA and Roscosmos continue to communicate openly, CNN reports. “We have a very open and transparent relationship with our Russian cosmonaut compadres,” said Barratt.