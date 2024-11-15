As we await the Beaver Moon, NASA reminds us ‘we’re pushing' the moon away

Before the winter hours set in, the final supermoon of 2024 will be rising in the sky this weekend. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, November is the time of the year when beavers build their dams before the icy ground freezes. Therefore, this month’s full moon is credited with the name Beaver Moon. Plus, since this full moon will be at its closest point to Earth, it will undoubtedly be a supermoon. Even though this fourth and final supermoon in the consecutive series may appear to be larger than usual due to its closer proximity to our home planet, one can’t brush the fact that it’s actually moving away from us, or as NASA puts it, “We’re pushing it away.” The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year, known as the Hunter's Moon, rises above a neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP)

The noteworthy report highlighted that because our planet and the Moon interact through tides, the natural satellite is moving away about 1.5 inches each year—the same rate at which fingernails grow.

In the same report, the US government agency also reminded us that the Moon “makes our existence possible.” Without the satellite’s gravity, our planet would wobble “more violently on its axis,” ultimately severely affecting the climate. As most of our primary school education reminds us, the Moon is also responsible for setting our planet’s rhythm—the high and low tides.

Why is the Moon inching away from Earth?

NASA’s findings about the Earth pushing the Moon away have been recorded since 1969, i.e. the Apollo mission, per The Weather Channel. This growing distance between us and the Moon is attributed to their haywire gravitational attraction. This pull between the two astronomical bodies is the strongest on the Earth’s side facing the Moon due to the relatively greater proximity. The gravitational attraction acting here causes the water on this side of the planet to be pulled towards the satellite. On the other hand, inertia works in the opposite direction, trying to keep the water in its place. Nevertheless, the gravitational force is greater so the way the raised water is drawn towards the Moon, despite the opposing factors, results in a “tidal bulge.”

The space agency further explains, “Because Earth rotates on its axis faster than the Moon orbits it, the higher gravity from Earth’s bulge tries to speed up the Moon’s rotation.” However, the Moon pulls on the planet and slows its rotation. The friction emerging from these contradictory forces pushes the Moon into a wider orbit.” Ultimately, this shift to the wider orbit creates a bit of distance between the Moon and us every year.

With that in mind, you can still anticipate this year’s final supermoon on Friday, November 15, at 4:29 pm EST. The next supermoon after that is nearly a year away and won’t happen until October 7, 2025.