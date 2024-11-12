When can you see Beaver Moon? Here's what to know about 2024's last supermoon

This month, the full moon will light up the night skies on Friday, November 15. Dubbed the Beaver Moon, it will also be the last supermoon of 2024. As millions of skywatchers await the lunar spectacle, here's all you need to know: November's full moon, the Beaver Moon, is the fourth and last supermoon of 2024(Representational Image)

When can you see 2024's final supermoon?

Americans will be able to see November's full moon this Friday. As it is also a supermoon, it will appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual. The moon will be officially full at 4:29 p.m. EST.

However, it will still appear just as striking and full on Thursday and Saturday nights. It will be the last of four consecutive supermoons occurring in 2024, following August's Blue Moon, September's Harvest Moon, and October's Hunter's Moon, according to Space.com.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

Similar to the Strawberry Moon, Beaver Moon is also one of many nicknames given to the moon. The full moon in November has been named after beavers because they are very active this month. These rodents are busy gathering food and building dams as they prepare for the coming winter.

As the name comes from a combination of cultures between certain Native American tribes and early European settlers, there are various alternative names for November's full moon. Some Native American tribes call it the Freezing Moon or Frost Moon, which reflects the onset of winter.

Additionally, the November moon was named the beaver moon because “for both the colonists and the Algonquin tribes, this was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs,” according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

When is the next supermoon?

As Friday's supermoon is the last in 2024, the next will occur in 2025. There are three consecutive supermoons next year: Tuesday, October 7; Wednesday, November 5; Thursday, December 4.