Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, time, rituals and significance of the most auspicious full moon night

ByAdrija Dey
Oct 15, 2024 11:22 PM IST

Sharad Purnima 2024: Here's all you need to know about the date, time, rituals and significance of Sharad Purnima - the most auspicious full moon night

Sharad Purnima 2024: Sharad Purnima is a revered, Hindu festival, celebrated on the full-moon night of the Ashvin month. The auspicious day is also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima and Ashwin Purnima. On this day, the Hindu devotees worship Lakshmi to seek her blessings and even the Moon or Chandra is prayed to on this day. Sharad Purnima is considered holy and full of positive and auspicious energy. On this day, fasting is also observed by the devotees.

Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, time, rituals and significance of the most auspicious full moon night (Unsplash)
Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, time, rituals and significance of the most auspicious full moon night (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Staying hydrated before the fast to avoiding overeating later, follow 4 rules for healthy fasting

Date and Time

This year, Sharad Purnima falls on October 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024 and ends at 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024. While the moonrise is at 5:05 PM on October 16.

ALSO READ: Think beyond the red saree: 7 trendy Karwa Chauth outfit ideas for a glam festive look

Significance

Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped on Sharad Purnima for well-being and prosperity. It is also known as Kojagiri Purnima(Shutterstock)
Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped on Sharad Purnima for well-being and prosperity. It is also known as Kojagiri Purnima(Shutterstock)

As per Vedic astrology, Sharad Purnima is considered a holy day. This is the only day in the entire year when the moon rises and shines with all sixteen Kala(s). In Hinduism, it is believed that each Kala is linked with a unique human quality, and the union of these sixteen Kalas is deemed to form an ideal human personality. Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born with all sixteen kalas, while Lord Ram had twelve kalas. So the rays become equivalent to amrit or holy nectar. And that’s why the moon god- Lord Chandra is worshipped. It’s also believed that during this time, Goddess Lakshmi visits Earth and the devotees worship her blessings.

Other than the philosophy of kalas, the moon also exhibits healing qualities during this time. It prompted the tradition of preparing the sweet dish- Kheer. It’s left under the moon to absorb the healing properties that are auspicious for body and soul. The devotees observe a fast on this day, and later in the evening when the moon comes out, they offer prayers and kheer. Later the next morning, it is distributed as prasad.

ALSO READ: Festive tips from Deepika Padukone’s hairstylist: 6 hair care hacks to steal the spotlight this Diwali, Christmas

Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On