Sharad Purnima 2024: Sharad Purnima is a revered, Hindu festival, celebrated on the full-moon night of the Ashvin month. The auspicious day is also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima and Ashwin Purnima. On this day, the Hindu devotees worship Lakshmi to seek her blessings and even the Moon or Chandra is prayed to on this day. Sharad Purnima is considered holy and full of positive and auspicious energy. On this day, fasting is also observed by the devotees. Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, time, rituals and significance of the most auspicious full moon night (Unsplash)

Date and Time

This year, Sharad Purnima falls on October 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024 and ends at 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024. While the moonrise is at 5:05 PM on October 16.

Significance

Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped on Sharad Purnima for well-being and prosperity. It is also known as Kojagiri Purnima(Shutterstock)

As per Vedic astrology, Sharad Purnima is considered a holy day. This is the only day in the entire year when the moon rises and shines with all sixteen Kala(s). In Hinduism, it is believed that each Kala is linked with a unique human quality, and the union of these sixteen Kalas is deemed to form an ideal human personality. Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born with all sixteen kalas, while Lord Ram had twelve kalas. So the rays become equivalent to amrit or holy nectar. And that’s why the moon god- Lord Chandra is worshipped. It’s also believed that during this time, Goddess Lakshmi visits Earth and the devotees worship her blessings.

Other than the philosophy of kalas, the moon also exhibits healing qualities during this time. It prompted the tradition of preparing the sweet dish- Kheer. It’s left under the moon to absorb the healing properties that are auspicious for body and soul. The devotees observe a fast on this day, and later in the evening when the moon comes out, they offer prayers and kheer. Later the next morning, it is distributed as prasad.

