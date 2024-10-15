The festive season is here, bringing with it a dazzling array of celebrations, from Karwa Chauth to Dhanteras, Diwali and Christmas and it is a time for joy, laughter and plenty of social gatherings but nothing complements your festive look better than stunning, well-maintained hair. According to Deepika Padukone's hairstylist - Yianni Tsapatori - who is also the hairstylist behind Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's incredible red-carpet hairdos and Creative Director at Godrej Professional, “Festive preparations are never truly complete without exceptional hair care and styling.” Festive tips from Deepika Padukone’s hairstylist: 6 hair care hacks to steal the spotlight this Diwali, Christmas (Images from Instagram/yiannitsapatori)

With the back-to-back festivities ahead, it is essential to keep your locks in peak condition so you can shine at every event. Here are Yianni’s top tips to ensure your hair remains healthy, vibrant and always festive-ready -

1. Prep with deep conditioning

Before the festivities kick off, indulge your hair with a deep conditioning treatment. This will restore moisture lost to styling, heat and environmental factors. Opt for conditioners packed with natural oils like argan or coconut, which deeply nourish and hydrate, leaving your hair soft and shiny.

Apply a leave-in conditioner to soften your hair. (Pexels)

2. Stay hydrated inside and out

The festive season often means late nights and rich foods, which can leave your hair feeling parched. Keep your locks hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using hydrating hair products. Look for shampoos and conditioners infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine to keep your hair looking luscious.

3. Get a festive colour makeover

Refresh your look with a new hair colour that embodies the festive spirit. Consider vibrant yet timeless shades that will keep your hair glowing throughout the season. Go for shades that are perfect for adding a festive flair to your style.

4. Avoid over-washing

With a jam-packed social calendar, it’s tempting to wash your hair daily to keep it fresh. However, over-washing can strip your hair of essential oils, leading to dryness. Instead, reach for dry shampoo between washes to maintain volume and freshness without sacrificing moisture.

Frequent shampooing washes off the protective layer of natural oils from hair. (Shutterstock)

5. Choose festive-friendly accessories

Elevate your look with chic accessories like hairpins, headbands and clips that add a touch of glamour. Be sure to choose options that are gentle on your hair, like soft, fabric-covered pieces that won’t cause breakage or stress on your strands.

6. Don’t skip scalp care

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Incorporate a soothing scalp massage into your routine to boost circulation and promote hair growth. Using a nourishing scalp treatment or oil can also keep your scalp happy and your hair strong.

No matter your hair type or style, these expert tips will help you elevate your hair care and styling game this festive season. By integrating these simple yet effective practices into your routine, your hair will stay gorgeous and healthy, no matter how many celebrations you attend. Remember, beautiful hair begins with consistent care—so get ready to shine and enjoy the festivities with confidence!