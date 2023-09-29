Harvest moon rituals: Try these 8 simple rituals to harness the super moon's energy

The full moon holds a special energy that can enhance your magic, divination, and spiritual practices. You don't need fancy tools or items to make your full moon ritual powerful. Often, the simplest rituals can bring more love and abundance into your life. Representational Image(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Understanding Full Moons

Every month, we experience eight phases of the moon. While new moons are about setting intentions and new beginnings, full moons signify endings, release, and renewal. They occur roughly every 28–30 days, always opposite the sun's sign. During a full moon, you may feel a sense of spiritual shedding, as it illuminates what no longer aligns with your future, like old friends, habits, or clutter.

8 Effective Full Moon Rituals

1. Full Moon Bath

Prepare for your full moon ritual by clearing your mind. Epsom salt baths can cleanse your energy field or aura. While soaking, you can listen to relaxing music, light candles or incense, and add essential oils or dried flowers for a soothing experience.

2. Clean and organize your home

Full moons encourage us to declutter both internally and externally. When cleaning your home, focus on energy centres like the space near your front door to invite abundance. Deep cleaning, organizing, and refreshing your living space can align it with the full moon's energy. If you have an altar, this is an excellent time to tidy it up and offer fresh items to your spirit guides, deities, or ancestors.

3. Releasing Ceremony

During the full moon, take time alone with your journal to list everything you're ready to release from your life. After completing the list, fold it and place it in a fire-safe bowl (made of glass, iron, or ceramic). Safely light the list's edge on fire and witness the things that have been weighing you down transform into ashes. You can bury these ashes outside or flush them down the toilet, repeating, "I release what no longer serves me with love."

4. Charging crystals and objects

Put your favourite crystals or significant objects on a windowsill or balcony to absorb the full moon's shedding energy. However, avoid doing this during eclipse seasons, as eclipse energy can be too intense. You can also leave a glass jar or spray bottle filled with water in the moonlight to create moon water, which can be used throughout the lunar cycle for shedding, clearing, or releasing.

5. Visualization Meditation

A favourite part of many full moon rituals is a "future-self" visualization meditation. Find a comfortable position, either seated or lying down, and create a relaxing atmosphere with an eye mask, candles, incense, and soothing music. During this meditation, imagine your dream life as if it's already here. Visualize every detail, including the sounds, smells, textures, and company around you. Afterwards, either sit with your experience or write about it to amplify your manifestation with the full moon's energy.

6. Cleanse your home and attract new energy

Purify your living space and energy with sacred smoke during the full moon. You can use sustainably harvested sage or palo santo, as well as herbs like cedar, mugwort, lavender, sweetgrass, and more. You can also use resins and incense. When cleansing, begin at the back of your home or room and move to each corner, calling forth the energy you wish to bring into your freshly cleansed space, such as love, abundance, health, or joy.

7. Tie up loose ends

Since full moons represent endings, ensure that any pending tasks on your to-do list are completed and closed out on this day. This might involve sending emails, finishing projects, running errands, or making overdue phone calls. Remember that full moons are not the time to initiate new projects or make hasty decisions, so allow yourself to rest if your schedule permits.

8. Sing, play and dance

After clearing your mind, body, and living space, it's time to invite joy. Play your favourite music and dance to shake off old, stagnant energy and embrace the present moment. Make this moment worth living by allowing yourself to sing, dance, and play on a full moon day.

Therefore, the full moon serves as a beautiful reminder of life's cyclical nature. When we align with the natural rhythms of life, we connect with the eternal sense of oneness, ground ourselves in the present, and fully enjoy life's magical moments. Happy full moon, celestial babe!

