Stephen King, Elon Musk's rivalry takes new turn as author says goodbye to ‘too toxic’ X; Is he joining Bluesky?

Following reports that X owner Musk, 53, has banned the 77-year-old King of Horror from the platform, he posted a farewell statement on his account on Thursday.

“I'm leaving Twitter,” King declared, adding that he “tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic.”

“Follow me on Threads, if you like,” he concluded.

Reacting to his announcement, End Wokeness wrote in the comment section: “This isn’t an airport. No need to announce your departure.”

“It would be great if it was an airport and he could announce his departure,” The Equedia Letter quipped.

“BLUESKY @StephenKing?” a third user asked if he would be joining the social media platform similar to X.

Know about Stephen King and Musk's brawl

The author, who recently joined the Hollywood celebrities leaving the platform, denied rumors that Musk kicked him out from X after he joked about the billionaire's bonhomie with President-elect Donald Trump.

“I see there's a rumor going around that I called the Musk-man Trump's new first lady. I didn't, but only because I didn't think of it,” King wrote on Wednesday, referring to AI-generated Musk memes that portrayed the Tesla CEO as First Lady of the United States.

“There's also a rumor going around that Muskie kicked me off Twitter. Yet here I am,” he added.

Musk surprisingly responded to his tweet, writing: “Hi Steve!”

Musk was portrayed as “First Lady” after his appearance in a Trump family photo drew several reactions from netizens.

The memes on Musk gained momentum amid rumors that King, who has frequently criticised the inventor of SpaceX and Tesla, had been expelled from X for calling Musk “Trump's First Lady.”

The author has frequently criticized the inventor of SpaceX and Tesla.

King identifies himself has a Democrat and has often poked fun at Musk for backing Trump before and after Trump's victory.

Earlier, the author posted a picture of his dog on X and captioned it as, “Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, considers putting the bite on the Musk-man.”

“The Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month,” he stated.