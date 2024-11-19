Menu Explore
Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen gets into heated argument over wife

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 19, 2024 11:02 PM IST

Michael Cohen got into a “screaming match” at Casa Cipriani in New York after another guest insulted his wife

Michael Cohen was involved in a “screaming match” at New York's exclusive club Casa Cipriani a few months ago. Sources told Page Six that Donald Trump's former lawyer got into a heated argument after another guest insulted his wife, Laura Shusterman.

FILE - Michael Cohen attends the premiere of "The Apprentice," Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE - Michael Cohen attends the premiere of "The Apprentice," Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Trump's former fixer gets into heated clash at Casa Cipriani

The 58-year-old was reportedly enjoying quality time with his wife, having a quiet drink on the rooftop of the member's only luxury club, when a guest of another member made rude comments about Shusterman.

“Some Mafia-type guy yelled something to the effect of, ‘Your wife must be a whore because she is sleeping with a rat,'” a source told the outlet. Cohen, who is known for being short-tempered, went into a “meltdown” over the offensive remark.

Another source revealed that the president-elect's former fixer “lost his s**t,” going “crazy on the guy.” “They were very loudly screaming at each other. A manager held them back before it got physical,” the source added.

The ruckus eventually died down, with Cohen being removed from the property. However, he dismissed the claims, telling the outlet, “The scenario as you’ve described is factually inaccurate.”

This is not the first time that Cohen has been called a “rat.” Back in May, he got into a brawl with a group of Trump loyalists, one of whom labelled him as a rodent. At the time, a source told the outlet, “some of the members were very uncomfortable,” as the lawyer was not a “welcomed individual” in their circle.

Cohen faced many trials and tribulations in the MAGA world after taking the stand as a key witness in Trump's hush money trial. However, during the May encounter with MAGA activists, he “walked away” instead of engaging in an exchange.

