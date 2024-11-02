Michael Cohen warns Donald Trump may pull off this stunt after the mandate result

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer-cum-attorney, recently discussed this prediction, cautioning that Trump could announce an early win, particularly before mail-in votes are fully tallied. Donald Trump may declare victory early in the upcoming election, according to supporters, similar to 2020.(Reuters Photo)

Cohen advised Americans to stay calm despite the potential for “frenzy” among Trump’s passionate base. Should Trump lose, Cohen expects him to promote what he calls “Big Lie No. 2,” alleging election fraud by Democrats if the results don’t favour him.

The ex-POTUS “branded himself as the guy who gets away with it,” historian and Trump biographer Gwenda Blair told The Guardian.

In 2020, Trump announced an early win on election night, although mail-in ballots ultimately shifted the outcome in favour of Biden. NBC News reports that Republican insiders suspect Trump may make a similar move, as some swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia won’t fully tally mail-in votes until Election Day itself.

ALSO READ| From Elon Musk to Kodak Black: Here's a list of celebs who have switched their allegiances ahead of crucial US election

Cohen expresses surprise at voters' superficial feedback on Harris

During an MSNBC interview with Alex Witt, Cohen remarked on Trump’s desperation to avoid losing, suggesting the former president sees this election as a way to evade legal consequences rather than serve the public interest.

“It’s not like it was in 2020. The reason is because Trump is not in power. Joe Biden is in power,” he stated. He pointed out that security measures, including the National Guard and law enforcement, are on standby, making another January 6–style incident unlikely.

Cohen admitted his surprise and dismay, sharing that voters' feedback on Kamala Harris sometimes centred on superficial aspects, like “her look” or “her giggle.”

“I don't like her look, I don't like her mouth formation, I don't like her giggle, I don't like the way she speaks,” former Trump fixer said. He sees this election as more about Trump’s personal motives than a genuine commitment to leadership.

ALSO READ| Loosing 2024 election is not an option for Donald Trump: ‘He could go to jail’

On the Democratic side, Harris and her team are said to be working on scenarios that Trump might declare early victory or dispute a loss. Harris has acknowledged the fact that he knows how Trump operates , and her team is ready to deal with any such tricks as they did it the first time around.