Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy channels inner Sabrina Carpenter, covers herself in kisses at Short n' Sweet concert

Blue Ivy Carter channelled her inner Sabrina Carpenter at the Espresso hitmaker's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles. The 12-year-old arrived at Inglewood's Kia Forum on Sunday, wearing lipstick kisses all over her face to match the fun and flirty aesthetic of the 25-year-old singer. Blue Ivy rocked a fun look by adding lipstick marks all over her face during Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles on Sunday

Beyonce's daughter channels inner Sabrina Carpenter at Short n' Sweet LA concert

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Carter can be seen wearing a white pleated miniskirt, cowboy boots, and a grey tube top. She rocked the fun look by adding lipstick kisses on her face and body, keeping up with Carpenter's theme of her tour. Kisses, especially red ones, have been a staple for the Nonsense singer throughout her Short n' Sweet tour.

On her latest album's cover, Carpenter shows off a red lipstick mark on her shoulder. She has even incorporated the motif into her dazzling outfits for her world tour. While Carter was not accompanied by either her famous mother or father, her attendance at the concert proves she and Beyonce share similar music preferences.

Back in September, the Single Ladies hitmaker admitted to GQ that she “really likes” Carpenter's 2024 hit song Please, Please, Please. Carter was not the only A-lister spotted at the Inglewood concert. According to TMZ, other celebrities in attendance were Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, John Mayer, Robin Thicke, Noah Cyrus, and Madelaine Petsch.

Additionally, Carpenter entertained her fans by arresting Domingo, the 'SNL' heartthrob played by Marcello Hernandez. With six Grammy nods and being the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show, 2024 has undoubtedly been a great year for the Juno hitmaker. Celebrity appearances have been a constant at her shows as of late. Last Friday, Christina Aguilera made a surprise appearance during Carpenter's gig at the Crypto.com Arena.