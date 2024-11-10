Sabrina Carpenter reduced to tears after being nominated for 6 Grammy Awards

Sabrina Carpenter broke down into happy tears after receiving six nods for Grammy Awards. On Friday, the Espresso singer shared a video of herself watching the live nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards in a tour bus. The 25-year-old popstar was alongside her friends, who cheered her on as she began crying in disbelief. Sabrina Carpenter breaks down into tears after receiving six Grammy nominations(Instagram/ Sabrina Carpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter reduced to tears after 6 Grammy nominations

“Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning this is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude- Thank you @recordingacademy :’))” Carpenter captioned the video shared on Instagram.

Carpenter and her friends squealed in excitement after she was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Meanwhile, in the second video shared in the same slide, the Please, Please, Please hitmaker began crying after her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet was nominated for Album of the Year.

The Feather singer was nominated for the prestigious category alongside pop sensations Beyonce (for Cowboy Carter) and Taylor Swift (for The Tortured Poets Department). Additionally, Carpenter is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards on Saturday.

Beyonce led this year's nominations with 11 nods, while Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan received six nods each. Other top contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations. (Read More: Grammy Awards 2025 nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter among top nominees. Check out full list here)