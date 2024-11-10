Taylor Swift's bold corset midi dress for dinner date in NYC gets trolled by netizens: ‘This is what billions gets you?’

After receiving six 2025 Grammy nominations on Friday, November 08, Taylor Swift stepped out for dinner with friends Zoë Kravitz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael in New York City's Meatpacking District. The trio was seen leaving Chez Margaux restaurant, where Taylor left the fashion enthusiasts disappointed with her Vivienne Westwood Sunday striped corset dress in blue, yellow and red. Taylor Swift’s colour-blocked corset look: Fashion icon or fashion flop?(Photo by X/21metgala)

Fans troll Taylor Swift's latest look

Not everyone is a fan of Taylor’s latest look. The Sunday dress, or as the style is called, did not sit well with some fans who flooded the comments section with, “Taylor is so pretty but she really needs a stylist (sic)” and “The blind loyalty she has to her stylist is astounding (sic)”. Another trolled, “My God, that dress is dreadful. (sic)”. A comment read, “What in god's name is that dress.” Another said, “This is what billions gets you? (sic)”

Taylor Swift’s daring corset dress

Taylor was seen exiting a car wearing the Vivienne Westwood silhouette, revived from the designer’s Spring-Summer 1997 collection. It has been worn by the pop singer previously in more subtle colours. But on her recent outing at the dinner spot in Manhattan, Taylor sported the dress with a simple, striped skirt that turned bold and colourful when it reached a corset-inspired bodice.

The unexpected colour combination on the bodice resembled an art canvas, with yellow and red paint mixing together to make the orange pop on top of the blue fabric of the skirt. Taylor completed her attire with a pair of Aquazurra Twist 95 sandals in a burgundy velvet shade.

She accessorised her street-style look with a small Vivienne Westwood Granny Frame purse that came in black leather, a vintage statement gold necklace featuring a large coin as its centrepiece, and a matching bracelet. Pulling back her tresses in a low bun with loose strands framing her face, Taylor amped up the glam quotient with her signature red lipstick, muted red eyeshadow, and black winged eyeliner.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been donning bright and colourful dresses over the past few weeks across North America, ever since The Eras Tour, where she is known to keep fans guessing what colour outfits she will wear.