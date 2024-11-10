Katie Porter accused of ‘brainwashing’ her 12-year-old daughter into worrying about abortion if she gets raped

Katie Porter is facing severe backlash after sharing her 12-year-old daughter's mindset about Donald Trump's victory on live television. During a recent appearance on The Issue Is podcast, the Orange County representative said that her daughter was crying after Tuesday's vote because she was afraid of not being able to get an abortion if she gets raped. Katie Porter faces severe backlash after saying that her daughter, 12, is worried about not being able to get an abortion if she gets raped.(X)

Katie Porter's contentious storytime on The Issue Is

The 50-year-old shared the controversial conversation she had with her daughter during Saturday's episode of the Fox 11 show, where she appeared alongside political journalist Peter Hamby and radio host John Kobylt. “So, on election night, I went to pick up my daughter from water polo practice, and she's 12, and she sat in the car, and she was crying,” Porter recalled.

Porter went on to say that after seeing her daughter crying, she asked her if someone “punched” her, quipping that “water polo is a rough sport.” As her co-panellists laughed, the Democrat continued, “I was like, ‘Did someone hit you? Did the coach yell at you? What happened?’” before revealing that her daughter said, “Mom, Trump won… Trump's gonna win, and what if I get raped and I need to have an abortion.”

“This is from a 12-year-old, my 12-year-old daughter. And so, it was really a reminder of how scary this time is for people,” Porter said, adding, “And how important it is for Democrats to have strategies, both at the state level and the federal level, to make sure that we can continue to protect people's rights.”

Furious netizens accuse Katie Porter of ‘brainwashing’ her daughter

Shortly after the clip of Porter's storytime on The Issue Is was shared on X, formerly Twitter by Collin Rugg, netizens began slamming her for “brainwashing” the young girl. “That’s what happens when teachers lie to kids. Trump has been clear that he will veto a national abortion ban,” Elon Musk wrote.

Political activist and swimmer Riley Gaines said, “What an insufferable woman Katie Porter is,” to which Rugg replied, “She [Porter] thought this would make Trump look bad but in reality, it exposed her for failing as a mother.” While, another user said, “Wow. I wonder who told her that was something she needed to worry about.”

In a strong criticism of Porter, Chris Martenson wrote, “Imagine re-telling this story in public when it's the biggest self-own ever. Hay Katie! Your side is mentally unwell, and it would **never** occur to me to burden a 12-year-old with such inappropriate and 100% wrong material. As you should know, abortion is up to the states.”

Several others called out Porter for sharing the disturbing narrative, with one X user pointing out, “It's not normal for 12 year old little girls to know about abortions. When I was 12 years old I just wanted to know if I could go roller skating at the roller rink.” “Stop brainwashing children,” wrote another furious user.