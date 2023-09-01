News / World News / Keith Olbermann calls swimmer Riley Gaines a “homophobe”, gets called out online

Keith Olbermann calls swimmer Riley Gaines a "homophobe", gets called out online

Jahanvi Sharma
Sep 01, 2023

Journalist Keith Olbermann called out ex-Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines for being a homophobe. The two have had quite a social spat on Twitter.

Netizens all over the social media platform called out Keith for his criticism of the award-winning athlete.
He referenced the Division I Championship where Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer was crowned first in 2022.

Keith made this comment in response to a Tweet made by Riley where she came in support of the recently established, “Women's Bill of Right,” which she thought was defining and important for women.

The ex-swimmer referenced a post made by Senator Megan Hunt, where she criticised the bill as offensive and ridiculous.

Riley reminded Nebraskans of the next elections and how it was time to evaluate the leaders.

In response to this Tweet, journalist Kieth criticised Riley, demeaning her career, saying, “Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That's why you lost.”

When the New York Post, shared the story of their social media spat, the former MSNBC host, took one last jab at the collegiate swimmer calling her out for keeping transgender women out of female sports.

“Second team all-conference. Happily for nasty, stupid, unsuccessful transphobe @Riley_Gaines she has no reputation to ruin,” he posted on Twitter (X).

Riley Gaines had earlier led a protest against the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) for allowing transgender athletes born as males to compete with females in female sports.

