Donald Trump 2.0 cabinet picks are making Pakistan nervous. Here's why

As President-elect Donald Trump gears up for his administration's inauguration on January 20, his cabinet picks for the upcoming administration are making the Pakistan government nervous about the evolving US foreign policy, a Pakistani media report suggested. US President-elect Donald Trump. (Reuters File Photo)

With Trump assembling his team for a second term in the Oval Office, policymakers and military leaders in Islamabad are reportedly alarmed by the implications of key appointments as most of his appointees are believed to be critical of India's estranged neighbour.

Trump's top choices for the office of Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, National Security Adviser and CIA Director -- all have been critical of Pakistan. They are also inclined to build ties with India.

The situation might lead officials and diplomats in Pakistan to reassess their approach to the United States, said a report.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Senator Marco Rubio has been nominated as the next Secretary of State and is believed to cast Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism against India, which raises serious concerns about future US security assistance to Islamabad.

The ‘US-India Defense Cooperation Act’, which was introduced by Rubio in July this year, supported India and opposed Pakistan and is a major testament to his critical stance against the country.

US National Intelligence head Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, set to lead US intelligence agencies, has consistently supported India's measures against Pakistan following incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack, Express Tribune reported

Her strong condemnation of safeguarding Osama Bin Laden also underlines a critical view against Islamabad.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz, who has been nominated as the National Security Adviser by Trump for his second term, holds a stringent stance on Pakistan.

According to the Express Tribune report, Waltz, who has served in the US military and deployed to Afghanistan and West Asia (Middle East), has been an advocate for pressuring Pakistan to increase its efforts to eradicate cross-border terrorism.

CIA Chief John Ratcliffe

John Ratcliffe as CIA chief will focus not only on China and Iran but will also closely monitor Pakistan's actions, Pakistani media reports suggested.

The emerging cabinet signals a united front that appears to prioritize Indian interests over Pakistani ones.