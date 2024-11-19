Ex-FBI agent warns Kash Patel would be ‘extremely dangerous’ pick to lead agency as Trump loyalist says ‘will shutdown…’

President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), CNN reported on Friday. He is the longtime Trump loyalist who has previously threatened to exact retribution on Trump detractors. Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the defense secretary speaks on the day Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., October 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

Trump is likely to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray before his ten-year term ends.

A clip of Patel, who is in favor of setting up a declassification office and closing the headquarters of the agency, from an interview with podcaster Shawn Ryan has gone viral on social media, garnering over 3 million views.

In the September interview, Patel opened up about potential chances of getting a major role to play in Trump's cabinet. If selected, he asserted that he would close the FBI Hoover Building on the very first day, and rather opened a Deep State museum.

“I’d shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one… and reopen it as a Deep State museum.”

He went on to say that rather than keeping the 7,000 employees at the facility in Washington, DC, he would move them “across America” to serve as police officers.

Calling for a “24/7 declassification office,” Patel said: “What the deep state uses the most to cover up their corruption is an illegal application of the classification system.”

Elon Musk agrees with Patel's remarks as netizens says ‘Please let it be Kash’

Kash's remarks received surprising reactions from social media users, with one writing in the comment section: “Please let it be Kash. When he starts firing people we can call it Kash flow.”

“Kash Patel as FBI Director is exactly what we need to drain the swamp and restore law and order,” another wrote.

“This would be incredible. Just who we need in there to clean things up,” a third user wrote.

Reacting to his clip, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed with his views, saying: “100%.”

Ex-FBI agent warns Patel's pick would be ‘extremely dangerous’

Regarding Kash Patel, a retired FBI special agent issued a frightening warning.

Appearing for an interview with CNN's Jessica Dean on Saturday, Daniel Brunner stated, “He has no experience leading an organization, no less a Cub Scout pack, to put him in front of the lead law enforcement agency in the United States — and some consider the world — to have him in charge of so many employees.”

Brunner told Dean that Patel, who was interim Secretary of Defense Chris Miller's chief of staff during the 2021 Capitol riot, lacked the appropriate skills for the position and would only carry out Trump's demands for retribution.

Predicting that Patel's appointment would inflict a “massive amount of damage,” Dean warned that “Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous.”