Megyn Kelly shreds MSNBC's ‘faux journalists’ Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski for meeting with Donald Trump

Megyn Kelly tore into leftwing MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for meeting with Donald Trump. The Morning Joe hosts revealed on Monday that they met with the president-elect, whom they have openly criticised for years, at Mar-a-Lago last week. However, their effort to rekindle their relationship with the future president left the conservative media personality unimpressed.

“I searched for a way to respond appropriately, and I called on my 10 years as a litigator in addition to my now 20 as a journalist. And I think I found the perfect phrase: Go f**k yourselves. Go f**k yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists,” Kelly erupted in a brutal takedown of the liberal anchors.

While having journalist Glenn Greenwald on the Monday episode of her SiriusXM show, Kelly lashed out at the husband and wife duo for having a “personal sit down” with Trump after comparing him to Adolf Hitler in the days leading up to Election Day. “What an absurd farce that was,” the 54-year-old said of Scarborough and Brzezinski.

“Which one was insincere? He’s Hitler? Or now we’re going to speak truth to power and find a way of speaking to and working with Donald Trump? Which one was a lie?” the former Fox News host fumed. She also noted that the duo spoke in favour of Trump during his first presidential bid. Kelly went on to play a clip of Scarborough, a former congressman, saying he would be open to serving as the running mate of the then-Republican candidate.

Calling them “grifters,” Kelly pointed out, “These two, yes, worked day and night to get Trump the nomination back in ’15-’16. They embarrassed themselves and sacrificed any pretence of journalistic ethics in doing it. It was true bootlicking.” “It is nauseating. It’s so stomach-turning. They are so disgusting,” she added.

“And then what happened is Joe Scarborough found out he was not gonna be the vice presidential running mate. He had been rejected for that position, and they turned, they turned on Trump because access to power is everything to that small, little man,” Kelly said before declaring that “literally no one wants to see this fence mended.”