Megyn Kelly tears into ‘racist’ Joy Reid for alleging Trump will deport all ‘Brown people’

Megyn Kelly tore into Joy Reid for spreading “racist hate” and striving to ignite a “race riot.” During the Monday episode of her SiriusXM show, the 53-year-old slammed the MSNBC correspondent for alleging that Donald Trump will deport all people of colour even if they have legal status in the country. Megyn Kelly slammed Joy Reid for spreading 'racism' by alleging that Donald Trump will deport all 'Brown people'(YouTube)

Megyn Kelly rips MSNBC's Joy Reid for alleging Trump will deport all people of colour

Kelly expressed her disbelief in the fact that NBC-owned MSNBC is allowing Reid to “spew this racist hate on their channel that he [Trump] is going to deport all Brown people, even if those here legally.” The former Fox News host further remarked that the network would eventually fire the 55-year-old commentator due to her “racism.”

The Megyn Kelly Show host further called out the Democratic Party for their “thinking.” Slamming Reid as a “paid liar,” Kelly lashed out at her for her recent TikTok video where she told “progressive White women” that Black women are not interested in saving America. “She wants a race riot. That’s really what you take away listening to Joy Reid,” Kelly fumed.

“It's a tick-tock situation until her a** is fired,” Kelly said of Reid, referring to the TikTok video in which the MSNBC correspondent said, “I think Black women are now [focused] on the ‘save Black women, prioritize Black men and prioritize Black communities, Black businesses, and the Black spaces.' But save America, save the Democratic Party? Yeah, I don't think that's happening.”

Taking issue with Reid telling White women not to invite Black women to protest marches, Kelly fumed, “The nerve… she looks at the white progressive women… What more self-flagellation could white progressive women have done to earn the little pat on the head from the Joy Reids of the world? Ladies, pay attention. It doesn't get you anywhere.”