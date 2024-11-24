Matt Gaetz teases new career goals after withdrawing from Trump’s attorney general pick

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman, revealed on Friday that he plans to pursue a new career path following his withdrawal from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general marred with past controversies and sex trafficking charges. In an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Gaetz explained that while he still remains a staunch Trump supporter, he does not intend to rejoin Congress. Instead, Gaetz is focusing on new goals and he might run for governor of the Sunshine State. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., (REUTERS)

Matt Gaetz teases run for Florida governor's seat

Hours after discussing everything but politics and expressing his commitment to stay by his wife and kids' side during a podcast, Gaetz, who missed out on a spot in Trump’s cabinet, posted a GIF of the Florida state flag waving on X, hinting at the possibility of running for office. The post came in response to former Florida House Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who suggested that Gaetz would be the next governor of Florida, following the term limit that prevents Gov. Ron DeSantis from seeking re-election.

Earlier, Gaetz announced that he doesn’t plan to rejoin Congress. “I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he told Kirk, adding that he will continue supporting the president-elect. Amid allegations of sexual misconduct and involvement with a minor, Gaetz, who first entered office at 28, reflected on his 14 years in elected office. He shared that he now has “other goals in life that I’m eager to pursue — my wife and my family.” He emphasised, “I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Gaetz described it as a “poetic time” for new leaders to step in and bring fresh representation to his district. “We need a leadership structure under President Trump that ensures the durability of our movement,” Gaetz said, adding he would remain a key voice, though not necessarily as an elected official.

Who replaced Matt Gaetz as Attorney General?

On Thursday hours after Gatez’s withdrawal, the President-elect nominated Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to fill the seat of the next US attorney general. “For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again,” Trump wrote on his social media wall.

Pam Bondi became the first woman to hold the position of attorney general in Florida, serving from 2011 to 2019. Originating from Tampa, she dedicated more than two decades to her career as a prosecutor before aligning herself with Donald Trump. Bondi played a key role in Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial, where he faced allegations of attempting to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, the sitting vice president at the time.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of State confirmed that a special election would be held on April 1, 2025, to fill Gaetz’s seat, leaving House Republicans with one less seat in their already narrow majority.