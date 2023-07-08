Florida Congressman Staube goes full drama! Threatens Joe Biden with treason charge, potentially punishable by death

In a recent appearance on a conservative podcast, U.S. Congressman Greg Steube made a bold statement, suggesting that President Joe Biden's actions could be considered treasonous. Steube, who represents Florida's 17th district, has a history of espousing hard-right views and has been vocal about his opposition to the current administration. However, his latest remark takes the criticism to a new level by invoking the serious charge of treason, which is punishable by death according to the U.S. Constitution. US Congressman Greg Steube made a bold statement, suggesting that President Joe Biden's actions could be considered treasonous.

A History of Controversial Statements

Congressman Steube has gained a reputation for his confrontational rhetoric and staunch support of the MAGA movement. He was one of the few House Republicans who voted against honoring the officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th attack. He has also been a vocal critic of the so-called "deep state" in Washington and has actively contested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Targeting President Biden

During his appearance on the Benny Johnson podcast, Steube expressed his strong disapproval of President Biden's actions, stating that they "one hundred percent rise to the level of treason." He went on to suggest that if a Republican were to win the presidency in 2024, they should pursue charges of treason against Biden, either through impeachment or at the ballot box.

Seriousness of the Charge

Treason is an incredibly serious offense, and no U.S. President has ever been charged with it. The charge of treason is rare in general, with only 40 cases prosecuted and 12 people convicted in U.S. history, according to the FBI. Treason is defined as levying war against the United States or providing aid and comfort to its enemies. Under the U.S. code, the punishment for treason can be death or imprisonment and fines.

Historical Precedents

One notable treason case in U.S. history involved Vice President Aaron Burr in 1807, although he was ultimately acquitted. The case of Tomoya Kawakita in 1952, who was convicted and sentenced to death for treason, serves as a reminder of the gravity of such charges. However, President John F. Kennedy later commuted Kawakita's sentence, leading to his exile in Japan.

Political Attacks on Biden

President Biden has faced numerous attacks from members of Congress, including efforts to impeach him led by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, Congressman Steube's assertion that Biden should face treason charges takes the criticism to a new level.

Also read | AI deep fakes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden 'face off' in disturbingly realistic ‘live debate’

While political disagreements and debates are an essential part of democracy, invoking the charge of treason carries significant weight and raises concerns about the state of political discourse in the country.