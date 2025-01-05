Nicki Minaj's lawsuit: Police request warrant to arrest rapper amid assault, battery accusations

Nicki Minaj is now facing potential criminal charges following allegations of assault and battery filed in a lawsuit by her former manager, Brandon Garrett. TMZ reports that Detroit police have requested an arrest warrant, which is currently under review by the Prosecutor’s Office. Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards in a black see-through embellished dress worn over matching black lingerie. (AFP)

Arrest warrant requested in Nicki Minaj's assault case

The incident, which allegedly took place in April 2024, involves Garrett, the Barbie World singer’s former day-to-day manager during her concert tour. He claims that Minaj screamed and physically assaulted him in her dressing room after a performance in front of other staff. According to Garrett's lawsuit, Minaj became enraged upon discovering he had arranged for someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions, leading to an alleged slap in the face and further physical confrontation.

Also read: Aubrey Plaza all smiles at NBA game two days before husband Jeff Baena’s death; was tapped for 2025 Golden Globes

On Saturday, the outlet reported that the Detroit Police have submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, which is currently reviewing it to decide if criminal charges should be filed. The ultimate decision on whether to proceed with charges rests with the prosecutor.

While the prosecutor considers the case, Garrett is seeking compensation for the assault, battery, and emotional distress he claims to have suffered.

Nicki Minaj sued for assault, battery

On January 4, Nicki Minaj was accused of several offenses, including slapping her former manager, using profane language, issuing threats, and abandoning him while the rest of the crew returned. Minaj's lawyer quickly dismissed the allegations, labeling them as "false and frivolous."

Garrett recounted an incident during the tour where Minaj was schooling her staff. When she found out that he had arranged for someone else to pick up her prescription while she was busy with her schedule, she angrily shouted, “Are you out of your mind having him pick up my prescription? You’ve completely lost it, and if my husband were here, he’d knock your teeth out.” She allegedly continued, “You’re finished. You’ve ruined your life, and I’ll make sure you never amount to anything."

Also read: Lionel Messi breaks silence on ‘Biden snub’ for skipping Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Garrett claimed that Minaj slapped him on the right side of his face, telling him his “life was over.” He further alleged that Minaj hit his wrist with such force that it caused the documents he was holding to fall out of his hands.

In response, the rapper's legal team stated to TMZ claiming, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations."

“However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor,” Nicki’s lawyer Judd Burstein said referring to the rapper's original name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.