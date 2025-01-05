Lionel Messi breaks silence on ‘Biden snub’ for skipping Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Lionel Messi has addressed his absence from the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason he couldn’t attend. The soccer legend, who was among 19 honorees celebrated by President Joe Biden, shared that he was “deeply honoured” to receive the recognition, calling it a profound privilege. The ceremony on Saturday was attended by key figures such as Hillary Rodham Clinton, basketball legend Magic Johnson, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, etc. Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Peru(AFP)

Here’s why Lionel Messi skipped Presidential Medal ceremony

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States, is awarded to individuals who have made “outstanding contributions to the nation's prosperity, values, security, global peace, or other significant societal or personal achievements,” as stated by the White House.

Also read: Aubrey Plaza all smiles at NBA game two days before husband Jeff Baena’s death; was tapped for 2025 Golden Globes

Lionel Messi, the Argentine World Cup champion, was notably from the ceremony, sparking online chatter about his absence. His PR team later explained that scheduling conflicts and prior commitments had prevented him from attending. However, according to US Express, after learning in December that he would receive the prestigious honour from President Joe Biden, Messi sent a letter to the White House expressing his gratitude.

In the letter, he shared his deep appreciation for the gesture. While he couldn’t attend the event, Messi conveyed his hope to meet POTUS in the future. "The White House informed FIFA, who informed the Club at the end of December that Leo was going to be awarded with this recognition. Leo, through the Club, sent a letter to the White House saying that he is deeply honored and that it is a profound privilege to receive this recognition but that due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments, he was going to be unable to attend," an official statement read.

While the whereabouts of his commitments and schedules were not disclosed, it was revealed that Messi is currently enjoying a well-deserved break with his family after a busy period. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, recently shared photos on Instagram of their New Year's celebrations at a relaxing poolside location.

Earlier, many fans expressed disappointment that Messi did not attend a recent important ceremony. Some criticized his absence, calling it "disrespectful" and even suggesting he “ghosted the president of the United States.”

Hillary Clinton, George Soros, more received the highest US civilian honour

Before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US President, Joe Biden awarded the Medal to prominent figures spanning politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ advocacy, and science. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended the ceremony with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, their daughter Chelsea Clinton, and her grandchildren and received a standing ovation during the ceremony.

Also read: Joe Biden awards Hillary Clinton, Soros, Messi the Medal of Freedom

“For the final time as president I have the honor bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people, who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said in his opening remarks on Saturday.

Four posthumous Presidential Medals of Freedom were awarded to George W. Romney, former Michigan governor and housing secretary; Robert F. Kennedy, former Attorney General, and Senator; Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense; and Fannie Lou Hamer, civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, AP reports.