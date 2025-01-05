Aubrey Plaza all smiles at NBA game two days before husband Jeff Baena’s death; was tapped for 2025 Golden Globes

Aubrey Plaza’s final public outing was filled with laughter and smiles before tragedy struck. Just two days before her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, tragically passed away, the "White Lotus" star was seen enjoying an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Plaza was also recently tapped as a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes award scheduled for Sunday, January, 05. FILE - Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena arrive at the premiere of "The Little Hours" at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif., on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Aubrey Plaza spotted at NBA game before Baena’s death

Photos obtained by PageSix captured the 40-year-old actress sharing laughs and cozy moments with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as they cheered from celebrity row during the Knicks’ New Year’s Day game. Plaza seemed in high spirits, sporting a casual orange cap and black jacket. Her longtime friend Carmichael had his arm around the Parks and Recreation alum as the pair cheered together.

Plaza and Baena, who had been together for a decade, married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple collaborated on several projects, including Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017).

Tragically, Baena was found dead at his home on Friday morning. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that his death was a suicide, though the specific details are still under investigation.

Aubrey Plaza announced as presenter at 2025 Golden Globes award

Plaza was scheduled to present at the 2025 Golden Globes but is now unlikely to attend following the recent passing of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. The actress was set to join notable figures such as Glenn Close, Demi Moore, and Nicolas Cage as a presenter at the awards ceremony on Sunday, Mail reports.

She has not yet made an official statement regarding her husband’s tragic passing. However, her reps provided a statement to the deadline stating, “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

In May 2021, she shared a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram. This appears to be her only public post with him before his sudden death on Friday. “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble,” the caption read.