Aubrey Plaza is mourning the loss of her husband, film director Jeff Baena, who has passed away at the age of 47. Baena was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on Friday morning by his assistant, prompting a response from local authorities. Police arrived around 10:30 a.m. to begin a death investigation, although the circumstances surrounding his passing have not been fully disclosed. Aubrey Plaza is grieving the death of her husband, director Jeff Baena, who died at 47.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Aubrey Plaza grieves husband's death

Grieving Plaza is yet to speak out on her husband's passing away by suicide. However, her reps provided a statement to Deadline which stated that “the family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time,” on Saturday.

The two tied the knot in 2021in a private ceremony and had no children from their marriage. The White Lotus actor revealed her marriage to the indie director via an Instagram post the same year where she congratulated him for his work, Spin Me Round and referred to him as her “darling husband”.

Baena was known for his work such as Joshy, Horse Girl and co-writing I Heart Huckabees, as reported by Page Six.

Plaza and Baena's private wedding ceremony

Plaza later revealed during her appearance on The EllenDeGeneres Show how she got married during the COVID-19 pandemic as she “got a little bored one night” during the quarantine. In a moment of spontaneity, she said to Baena, “Hey, it’s our 10-year anniversary, we should do something. Get an ice cream cone or do something special” and “joked about getting married,” on their wedding day.

Plaza revealed that she and her husband secretly tied the knot through 1hourmarriage.com, a website that helps couples quickly obtain marriage licenses and marry in a short amount of time. She shared, "We didn’t tell anybody we were doing it.”

The couple, who began dating in 2011 after collaborating on multiple projects, including Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), had a long history before taking this big step.

