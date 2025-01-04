Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson prove ‘exes can stay friends’ despite their past

Despite their tumultuous past, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are committed to maintaining a cordial co-parenting relationship for the sake of their two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2. The former couple, who were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2021, ended things for good after Thompson's infidelity came to light. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are focused on co-parenting their children, True and Tatum, despite their past. (@realtristan13/Instagram)

Kardashian and Thompson don’t care what the world thinks

A source close to the couple told InTouch, “They really don’t care if people find it weird that they’re so close. They think that they’re just living proof that exes really can stay friends and co-parent with total love and respect.”

Right now, the source shared with the outlet, “Khloé has the kids full time because Tristan is living in Cleveland,” but Thompson “rushes back to L.A. anytime he’s got time off, even if it’s just for 24 hours, so he is around more than a lot of people may realize,” as reported by OK! Magazine. They continued, “Khloé is very grateful for her kids’ sake to have Tristan around so much, they adore their dad, it makes them so happy to have him home and that makes Khloé happy.”

The NBA star had cheated on Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, resulting in the birth of a son, Theo. Thompson later publicly apologized for his actions, acknowledging the hurt he caused Kardashian.

Thompson’s apology to Kardashian

At the end of Season 4 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Thompson said, “At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you. You never want someone to look at you side-eye or question your character or your integrity as a human being. That's my motivation for anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, 'Oh, well your daddy is like this,' and she'll be embarrassed."

He continued, “That will break my heart because she views me in such a high regard. You want to be a good influence, a role model for them, so they can be proud of you and say proud (things) like, that's my daddy."

When he revealed about his shift back to Cleaveland Cavaliers, Kardashian appeared relieved by the news. During the premiere of the reality TV show’s season 5, she said, “I feel like the past couple years have been — I don't know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life. And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal.”

She continued, “I'm not doing anything special. I'm not doing anything different," she continued. "But I just want to be in the moment more, I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."