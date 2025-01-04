This is what Sean 'Diddy' Combs served as New Year's Eve special meal in Brooklyn jail

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles continue to escalate, the disgraced rapper, who awaits his impending trial for sex offenses, had a fascinating meal in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on New Year's Eve. Sean Diddy has been imprisoned in the Brooklyn jail since last September when he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.(AFP)

On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the 55-year-old rapper received steak and cheese subs on hot dog buns as his jail meal, as per People article published on January 3. Moreover, Green beans, baked potatoes, and margarine were served with the lunch.

A look into Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center menu

According to the article and the menu, Diddy consumed a chickpea burger or chicken sandwich, pinto beans, rice, corn, and mayonnaise on New Year's Day.

Diddy reportedly ate breakfast this past week, which included cereal, fruit, breakfast cake, and skim milk. The prisoners are permitted to have coffee only on Saturdays and Sundays, according to People.

The lunch menu, which is available every day starting at 11 a.m., reportedly includes fruit, tater tots, and hamburgers.

According to People, the lunch menu for January 4 would include jelly sandwiches, scrambled eggs, peanut butter and “oven brown potatoes.”

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, the jailed rapper reportedly received two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, along with fruit, potato chips, and a drink.

Diddy facing several sex crimes accusations

Diddy has been imprisoned in the Brooklyn jail since last September, when he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

More than 100 people have filed a lawsuit against him after accusing him of various sex crimes. Diddy, however, has refuted all of the accusations and made three unsuccessful attempts to obtain bail.

Meanwhile, Peacock unveiled a trailer for the documentary Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy, which will be available for streaming on Tuesday, January 14.

The documentary will include interviews with former Diddy affiliates and ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's.