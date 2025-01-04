Ricky Gervais pokes fun at Diddy, the Vatican, Justin Timberlake in jokes he would've cracked as 2025 Golden Globes host

Ricky Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times, shared on social media how some jokes he would have made had he been presenting the awards ceremony. Gervais is arguably the most recognisable and contentious presenter and 2020 was the last time he hosted the Globes.

Gervais is arguably the most recognisable and contentious presenter and 2020 was the last time he hosted the Globes.

“Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday,” Gervais posted on X. “It’s been a pretty good year for material.”

According to him, his monologue would have started with, “Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards.”

He then highlighted how hundreds of entertainers grabbed the opportunity to visit the Vatican and meet the Pope. “Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world…”

Ricky Gervais' swipe at Timberlake and Diddy

Taking a swipe at Justin Timberlake, the American singer-songwriter mentioned he was found guilty of driving under the influence. “ If he’d have gone to jail he’d have heard the words ‘Sexy Back’ a lot more often,” he quipped.

In addition, Gervais revealed how he would have made fun of disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs by saying, “Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually he had to shout ‘Imma Midget, not a child'.”

Also Read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Can Payal Kapadia win Best Director for All We Imagine As Light? Who’s she up against?

Comedian Nikki Glaser to be the first woman to host Globes alone

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who has appeared at multiple broadcast roasts, including last year's Netflix roast of Tom Brady, is the actual host of 82nd Golden Globe awards on Sunday. Glaser is also known for her propensity to take aim at celebrities.

She recently made a statement on being likened to Gervais and pointed out how she will be different as the host.

Glaser, who is the first woman to host the Globes alone, asserted that “I’m not Ricky Gervais,” stressing that this is her first Golden Globes and not the last one. “He was ready to burn some bridges [because] it didn’t matter anymore … Celebrities shouldn’t be nervous because [showing they have a sense of humor about themselves is] a great opportunity for them to look cool.”

Emilia Pérez has taken the lead this year, with a total of eleven Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and more. On the television front, Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building each received four nominations each, while The Bear got five.

CBS will broadcast the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET.