Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts to new bombshell Peacock Documentary revealing his dark secrets: ‘It is deeply…’

Amidst his ongoing legal troubles, disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has rejected the accusations made against him in ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’, the upcoming Peacock documentary. Diddy has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest in last year in September on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.(REUTERS)

In a statement to Newsweek on Friday, Diddy's attorneys said, “these documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence.”

Speaking about the claims made in the Peacock documentary, they said it is necessary to investigate the reliability and motivations of the people interviewed. “Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual.”

Diddy deserves to stand trial before an unbiased jury: His lawyers

Diddy, as per his attorneys, categorically refutes these false allegations, which are damaging, defamatory, and not backed up by reliable evidence. “It is deeply concerning how such narratives can influence public perception and prejudice the legal process.”

They went on to say that Diddy deserves to stand trial before an unbiased jury, free from the taint of these unfounded allegations. “The facts will be addressed in court, where truth—not fiction—will prevail.”

Know about upcoming documentary on Diddy

A trailer of the documentary, which will be a 90-minute tell-all, was released on Thursday, featuring several members of Diddy's circle discussing their interactions with the disgraced hip-hop entrepreneur. The teaser showcases interviews with the rapper's former bodyguard, makeup artist, intern and producer.

“Any time a studio or any room is red, he's making love and sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage,” an unidentified man said in the trailer.

While one unknown woman called rapper a “monster”, another said, “They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone.”

Diddy's alleged wrongdoing has been the subject of numerous documentaries, including The Peacock Project.

TMZ produced The Downfall of Diddy for Tubi in 2023.

The rapper 50 Cent is also an executive producer of the Diddy Do It documentary series, which will be available for viewing on Netflix. The series has not yet been given a release date.

In addition, he is the target of over 25 legal claims alleging sexual assault. His sex trafficking trial is scheduled to start on May 5 in New York.