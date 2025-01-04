Nikki Glaser plans to skip jokes about this controversial topic at the 2025 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser is gearing up for her hosting duties at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she'll likely deliver her signature sharp humour to roast celebrities. However, in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the comedian and actress revealed that there is one topic she’s choosing to avoid during the show—Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Despite her usual penchant for poking fun at public figures, Glaser made it clear that she won’t be addressing anything related to the two stars during her set. As the host of the 2025 Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser will refrain from commenting on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal troubles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Glaser to avoid digs at Lively-Baldoni lawsuit

During the interview, Glaser told the outlet, “I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.” She added, “I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Glaser’s comments come after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us and carrying out a smear campaign against him. The details about the lawsuit were first revealed to the public by The New York Times. However, recently Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the publication for libel and false-light invasion of privacy.

A spokesperson for the publication told The Independent they will “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.” They continued, "The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead. Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”

The spokesperson added, “To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article, and their representatives have not pointed to a single error," as reported by The Independent.

Glaser will make no political jokes

In addition to the Lively-Baldoni drama, Glaser added that she will not be joking about anything political during her Golden Globes monologue. She shared, “People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it’s looming and it’s in the air,” about the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.

She continued, “There will be a nod to it, but it will not be too heavy-handed. I’ve made a good point not to go too hard.” She cited the reason behind this decision is to provide a relaxed experience to her audience and make them feel comfortable during the show.