Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to skip Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni fiasco

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will reportedly “skipping the upcoming Golden Globes” despite Reynolds’ film Deadpool & Wolverine being nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (AFP)

This comes as Lively is embroiled in a highly publicized legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The conflict began on December 20 when Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a “toxic workplace” on the set of the film. Her allegations included claims that Baldoni showed her inappropriate content, entered her trailer uninvited while she was undressed, and improvised physical intimacy during a scene without prior discussion. Baldoni has vehemently denied all accusations.

Lively’s first lawsuit also alleged that Baldoni, with the help of publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis PR consultant Melissa Nathan, orchestrated a “smear campaign” to damage her reputation. Abel denied these claims, and Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has dismissed the accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds accused of ‘bullying’ Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit says Blake Lively undertook a ‘hostile take over’ of movie

In second lawsuit Lively seeks damages for emotional distress

On New Year’s Eve, Lively filed a second federal lawsuit in New York, doubling down on her claims and seeking punitive and compensatory damages for emotional distress, lost wages, and other damages. Her attorneys stated that Lively has faced “further retaliation and attacks” since speaking out, accusing Baldoni and his associates of violating federal and state laws.

Both of the lawsuits present the conflicting stories of the happenings during production and also the alleged event on January 4, where Lively and Reynolds accosted Baldoni at the couple’s New York penthouse. Baldoni has claimed that Reynolds has “berated” him, to which Lively has said the meeting discussed behaviour by Baldoni.

The same day, Baldoni counter-sued The New York Times for libel for $250 million over the same articles that covered Lively’s initial complaint.

Freedman said he would release texts between Lively and Baldoni that would disprove all her allegations. He highlighted some of the messages, which he said were from Lively proposing to Baldoni to meet her in her trailer while she was expressing breast milk, which he said should help debunk her harassment allegations.

ALSO READ| ‘Nothing’ about Justin Baldoni's lawsuit will stop Blake Lively's sexual harassment, smear campaign allegations: Report

Following Lively's lawsuit Baldoni’s career has taken a hit, with his agency, William Morris Endeavor, dropping him. Liz Plank, co-host of Baldoni’s podcast Man Enough, also resigned. Meanwhile, Lively has received support from It Ends With Us co-stars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and author Colleen Hoover.