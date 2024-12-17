Blackpink Lisa's debut in The White Lotus trailer steals show despite A-list cast; ‘my push to finally watch the show’

The highly anticipated trailer for Season 3 of The White Lotus has sparked excitement across social media, especially among Blackpink fans eager for Lisa's debut. Created by Mike White, the show’s previous seasons were a fan favourite — tackling themes of wealth, privilege, and complex relationships while earning numerous Emmy nominations. Season 3, according to the trailer, shifts focus to the Westerners’ fascination with Eastern spirituality; set against Thailand's serene beaches, the new season promises a mix of luxury and intense drama, setting the stage for another gripping chapter. Blackpink Lisa's debut in The White Lotus trailer steals show

Hinting at the usual White Lotus chaos, the teaser also gives us a glimpse into the characters as they engage in everything from lavish partying to introspective “stress-management meditations”. A Buddhist monk’s ominous line — “Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure, but they get there only to find more pain” — sets the stage for the show's signature blend of dark humour and drama. While the trailer features a remarkable cast of seasoned actors including the return of Natasha Rothwell in addition to Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Leslie Bibb, many viewers are primarily focused on Lisa’s role.

Netizens react

The Blackpink singer has, in fact, brought a whole new audience to the show; many viewers are tuning in solely to watch her debut. One comment read, “Ngl I live under a rock and never heard of this show before. The trailer looks amazing and I will definitely be watching! Lisa looks absolutely gorgeous.” Another fan admitted, “Ngl I'm intrigued by this teaser and also excited for Lisa's acting debut!! Would it be good idea to watch earlier seasons to get some context?” Other fans expressed their excitement, saying, “I have no idea what is happening but I will check it out for Lisa 🖤.” Others, filled with pride for the K-pop star, commented, “She's gonna eat this role right up.👏🏼” and “Excited for Lisa's acting debut.”

The excitement surrounding Lisa online was palpable

In addition to the excitement surrounding Lisa, fans are also hyped for the broader White Lotus universe, with one commenting, “Holy shit, that cast is absolutely stacked.” The series is already generating buzz, with mentions of Emmy nominations for some of its stars, including Carrie Coon. Another fan expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, saying, “I’m going to be so annoyingly excited about this for the next few months. Parker Posey in The White Lotus, c'mon, what’s better than that?”

As the February 16 premiere date draws closer, it’s clear that Season 3 of The White Lotus will be a cultural event — and for many, Lisa’s debut performance is at the top of the list of reasons to tune in.