Rachel Campos-Duffy mocks Nancy Pelosi's husband after she gets Presidential Medal of Freedom: ‘Maybe Paul needs hammer'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy took a brutal on-air dig at Nancy Pelosi's husband after US President Joe Biden honoured the former Speaker with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime on Friday, Rachel Campos-Duffy joked about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi that not only led him to hospitalised but also fractured his skull.(X)

Campos-Duffy and guest host Pete Hegseth blasted Biden over his choices for the medal as the 19 recipients included Al Gore, the ex-Vice President, and John Kerry, the former Secretary of State.

Offering a list of alternatives, Campos-Duffy suggested names of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump.

“So, I thought, America’s frat boys, they could use the Medal of Freedom. Donald J. Trump, he never gives up on America. Elon Musk for absolutely caring about freedom of speech.”

She further said that the award should be given to Kid Rock and the US Border Patrol. “That’s a great list," Hegseth responded, but stressed that her suggestions are "a little off-brand for Big Joe".

He further said that the award would more likely go to Susan Rice, Paul Pelosi and Gavin Newsom.

To this, Campos-Duffy quickly quipped, “Well, maybe Paul Pelosi needs the hammer instead of the medal.”

“It’s metal,” Hegseth said with a laugh. “We wish him well. We wish him well.”

A hammer-wielding assailant struck Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home in October 2022. He was targetted when hsi wife Nancy wasn't at home. Paul was admitted to the hospital with "serious injuries to his right arm and hands" in addition to a fractured head that required surgery to heal. He was discharged from the hospital after six days.

Rachel Campos-Duffy blasted for controversial remarks: ‘You’re a racist bigot'

The banter between Campos-Duffy-Pete Hegseth didn't sit well with the X users, with many condemning their remarks and calling the Fox New host "a racist bigot".

"Rachel Campos-Duffy has been a racist bigot and general POS since her MTV Real World reality show days. The right are hate filled & rot from the inside out," one X user wrote.

"I hope Paul Pelosi has fully recovered & is enjoying his life. The left are filled with compassion, empathy and heart," she added.

“Apparently when Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer it was a laugh riot. He had to have surgery for a skull fracture but that just adds to the fun for Ms. Campos-Duffy,” another user commented.

“When Fox network host Rachel Campos Duffy joked about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi with a hammer to his head as if it were a good thing she has crossed the line and should be fired,” a third user said.