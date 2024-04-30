Watch Nancy Pelosi slam MSNBC anchor Katy Tur for being a Donald Trump apologist

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted MSNBC’s Katy Tur of being an “apologist” for former President Donald Trump on Monday. Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during a fireside chat with the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, at the Ambassador's residence, Phoenix Park, in Dublin, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)(AP)

Tur promptly denied it.

During the On Katy Tur Reports, Pelosi began by expressing her view that Trump had not “ever valued or did anything to support a democracy.”.

She acknowledged, “I have sympathy and respect for everybody who votes. I’m just glad people vote. I know some of them will always reject those of us who might look different to them in leadership or the rest, and that’s that.”

“But there are those who have real legitimate concerns about immigration, globalization, innovation, and what that means for their job and their family’s future, and we have to address those concerns, and Joe Biden is doing that. [He] created 9 million jobs in his term in office.”

Trump ‘has the worst record’ as a President

Tur interjected, “There was a global pandemic”, and it affected every job sector during Trump's administration. Pelosi, taken aback by the comment, continued by reiterating her belief that Trump “has the worst record job loss of any president.”

“He had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine,” the former House Speaker remarked.

Tur rejects Pelosi's Trump ‘apologist’ label

Tur rejected, “I don’t think that anybody can accuse me of” being a Trump apologist.

Pelosi then highlighted, “No, but let me just say, as Speaker of the House, we put forth the $3 trillion bill—$3 trillion of investment in communities and the rest,” and added, “And that stimulates the economy.”

Employment under Trump wavered, with him shedding 2.9 million jobs, especially during the pandemic. The unemployment rate spiked in March and April when the pandemic incident started. Last February 2019 is when President Trump reported the first plunge end of a regular monthly job augmentation.

Pelosi shrugs off Barr's claim

The discussion also touched on former Attorney General Bill Barr's recent suggestion that Trump had spoken about executing his political rivals. Pelosi downplayed Barr's comments, saying, “What do we care what Bill Barr says? What we care about is what the candidate for president of the United States says, and he says it with great bravado. He even says if you beat up the press, I will pay for your legal fees.”

The former House Speaker expressed, “Those who care about the Constitution and who have studied all of this have said: how can you say that a president can commit an illegal act and not be accountable for it because he’s no longer president. A person could do whatever he wants to do and resign, and then he’s free off the hook,” added, Trump has called the media “the enemy of the people.”

“If this court doesn’t rule in the right way, we have real concerns about our democracy and the three branches of government.”