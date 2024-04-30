Why Donald Trump making so much noise on social media

Former US President Donald Trump's hush money trial will beat Netflix's Suits any day with 5 scores on the board. Former US President Donald Trump walks to speak to the press at the end of the day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 26, 2024. (Photo by Curtis Means / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The former POTUS is on trial at Manhattan District Court.

While Trump's legal team grapples with mounting evidence against their client, the former president himself appears eager to stage his defence on social media.

‘This is all a Biden indictment’: Trump

The New York Times recently reported on the trial: “Donald J. Trump spent the bulk of the past week in a Manhattan courtroom, standing trial as the first American president to face criminal prosecution. He is accused of falsifying business records to cover up an affair with a porn actress ahead of the 2016 election.”

“Even though he did not take the stand as opening statements got underway, he took to the cameras to argue his case each day the court was in session” making several claims:

He questions the labelling of Michael Cohen’s hush-money invoices, stating, “Nobody’s been able to say what you’re supposed to call” them.

He distances himself from Cohen: “Cohen got in trouble. He went to jail. This had nothing to do with me.”

“The Federal Election Commission took a total pass on it. [FEC commissioners] said essentially nothing was done wrong or they would have done something about it,” he cited.

He expressed, “I’m not allowed to defend myself, and yet other people are allowed to say whatever they want about me.”

He dismisses the charges as politically motivated, “This is all a Biden indictment.”

Trump lies frequently

Trump's remarks are not grounded in reality. They are, in fact, baseless and easily refuted by anyone familiar with the case’s details.

The indictment clearly outlines the nature of the hush-money invoices; Cohen’s payments are undeniably linked to Trump; the SEC’s deadlock does not equate to exoneration; Trump is not under a gag order and continues to defend himself publicly; and the notion that President Joe Biden is directing a local criminal case is preposterous.

The point that “Trump lies frequently” is not new.