Nicki Minaj sued for ‘physically attacking’ former manager; rapper responds, ‘frivolous’

Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims to be her former manager. Brandon Garrett is accusing the rapper of physically attacking him backstage during a concert in Detroit in April 2024, according to TMZ. Photos from Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour

The suit details a verbal confrontation followed by a tight slap that reportedly knocked Garrett’s hat off and left him physically shaken. In response, Minaj's lawyer has dismissed the claims as “false and frivolous.”

Nicki Minaj faces lawsuit by former manager

According to the outlet, the lawsuit alleges that Minaj was enraged after discovering Garrett, her day-to-day manager, had once asked someone else to pick up her prescriptions.

In the lawsuit, Garrett described the incident, accusing the Barbie World singer of angrily shouting, “Are you out of your mind having him pick up my prescription? You’ve completely lost it, and if my husband were here, he’d knock your teeth out.” She reportedly added, “You’re finished. You’ve ruined your life, and I’ll make sure you never amount to anything.”

Garrett alleged that Minaj then slapped him on the right side of his face, telling him his "life was over." According to the lawsuit, the force of the blow caused his hat to fly off. She then reportedly struck him on the wrist, causing the documents to scatter as they slipped from his hand.

The ex-tour employee then states he was left shaken and traumatised by the incident, fearing for his safety and remaining locked in a restroom for hours afterward.

Garrett detailed how he contacted the Chicago Police Department once he took the flight back, “because he feared for his safety and did not know if his belongings had been removed or tampered with.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Nicki's team abandoned him in Detroit following the incident, leaving him stranded. Harrington is now seeking damages for the alleged assault and emotional distress.

Nicki Minaj's attorney responds

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations," Nicki’s lawyer Judd Burstein told TMZ referring to the rapper's original name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

"However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”