Angelina Jolie walks away $80 million richer as Brad Pitt feels 'weight lifted' after eight-year divorce war

Angelina Jolie is closing a chapter of her life and walking away $80 million richer after divorce finalisation from Brad Pitt. According to Daily Mail, despite the prenuptial agreement they had in place, Jolie's post-divorce finances have seen a major boost, with assets tied directly to the split, including the sale of part of their Château Miraval estate, though the ‘War of the Rose’ is still on. Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024, according to People Magazine, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.(CARL COURT / AFP)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce finalisation

After falling in love with each other on the set of 2004's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the couple, following a short-lived marriage that resulted in a 'nasty' divorce feud marred with allegations of physical and verbal abuse and a French winery dispute, have officially finalised their long-awaited divorce. This marks the end of an eight-year legal battle between the Hollywood A-listers.

According to a Daily Mail source, Brad “is 'relieved that this weight is finally lifted from him. He is no longer bound in any way to his marriage with Angelina. She has really put him through the ringer and he is just glad this portion is done.”

Sale of Château Miraval shares

Angelina's biggest financial gain came from the sale of her share of the Château Miraval estate, which she and Brad Pitt once co-owned. In 2021, the actress sold 50% of this estate to the wine division of the Stoli Group, Tenute del Mondo, for $64 million. While their divorce is now settled, their legal feud over this property continues.

Winston Churchill Painting

According to Mail, in 2021 Angelina sold a Winston Churchill painting titled Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque for $11.5 million at an auction for Christie's. This painting was a gift from Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's assets division

Two years after their split, Brad loaned Angelina $8 million to buy her current Los Angeles home. At the same time, he had been financially supporting her and their six children. However, sources reveal that Angelina will be repaying the loan by January 31. Legal documents show that Brad has paid at least $9 million in child support.

Brad and Angelina purchased a $3.5 million home in New Orleans in 2007, which they sold for $4.9 million after their divorce. They also reportedly shared a $323 million superyacht, though the current status of its ownership is unclear.

Brad has a net worth of $400 million and Jolie continues to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses alongside her other business ventures including an art gallery that earns well. The couple had a prenuptial agreement to keep individual assets while splitting joint capital in case of divorce.