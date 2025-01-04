Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent a ‘low key’ romantic New Year: As clock struck 12, they…

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcomed the New Year in the most heartwarming way, surrounded by romance and a touch of simplicity. After spending the days leading up to the holiday in New York, the couple returned to Kansas City for a low-key celebration, keeping the NFL schedule in mind. This comes after reports that the lovebirds plan to spend more time together this year, with the pop star even planning to change her base to Nashville Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con / Vincent Carchietta)

Inside Taylor and Travis's New Year celebration

After a grand celebration organised by Swift’s NFL beau to honor her successful Eras tour, which wrapped up in December 2024, along with her birthday bash surrounded by friends, family, and plenty of booze, the couple opted for a much more low-key approach for their New Year’s celebration. However, despite staying under the radar, a source told Page Six that their evening was incredibly ‘romantic.’

Taylor and Travis were spotted enjoying a date night in Manhattan last week before ringing in 2025. "They flew back together to Kansas City on Monday," an insider shared, adding that Travis had football practice on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. The source also revealed, "Travis had a New Height podcast taping." The couple spent the evening together on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, where they "shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight. It was very romantic," according to the source.

Taylor Swift planning to make Nashville her home base

A source earlier told PageSix, that Swift, 35, is making a big move to Nashville to be closer to Travis Kelce, signaling a shift in her priorities. Her relationship with Kelce has reportedly given her a fresh perspective on life, and she’s ready to plant roots for the future. While she’ll always love New York, Nashville holds special meaning as the city where her career began.

“It looks like this may be Taylor’s domestic era. … It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it’s closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves [Nashville] too.”

The insider further elaborated on how the Cruel Summer singer is enjoying her ‘WAG era. “I think she’s adapted so well to WAG life because she truly understands what it’s like to be part of a team — especially coming off Eras where she formed such a close connection with her band, dancers, singers, and crew.”

And while fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to announce their engagement, as of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living a "nomadic lifestyle," with their home bases spread across various locations. While Taylor owns multiple properties, including in Nashville, Beverly Hills, New York City, and Rhode Island, Travis has his home in Leawood, Kansas. Despite this, they prioritise being together, wherever they are.