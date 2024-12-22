Christmas Matchday: A look at Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry through numbers

The NFL is gearing up for Christmas gameday matchups and one of the double-header games is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City Chiefs fans pose for a picture prior to a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Chiefs have dominated the National Football League in recent years, winning the last two Super Bowl titles. The Steelers are still trying to get back to glory days, being one of the most successful teams in the history of the league.

The Steelers last won the title in 2009 while the Chiefs are the double defending champions, trying for a three-peat. Their records against each other also reflect where the teams have been standing in the last few years.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry

The Kansas City Chiefs met the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in the 1970 season. All in all, they have played each other 37 times over the years.

The Steelers enjoy a big lead over their next rivals in terms of wins in history, having won 23 of the total games played. The Chiefs have come out on top on 14 occasions.

Both the teams have a bit of an even record in the last 10 games they have played against each other. The Steelers still lead, albeit with a smaller margin, having won 6 of those games.

Since Patrick Mahomes has been the QB1 at the Arrowhead Stadium though, the Chiefs are unbeaten against their Christmas day rivals. They have beaten the Steelers thrice in a row, having last met in the wild card round of the playoffs in the 2021 season.

In the two games he has had against the Steelers in his regular season career, Mahomes has thrown for 554 passing yards and has 9 touchdowns to his name.

With the AFC first seed and a bye in the playoffs almost secured, will Mahomes and Andy Reid come out on top or will Mike Tomlin’s Steelers pull off a surprise with Russell Wilson under center?