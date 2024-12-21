Taylor Swift marriage high priority on Travis Kelce's ‘dream’ agenda: NFL star wants to ‘hang up his boots’

Travis Kelce is mulling over potential retirement plans. In an emotional admission, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on returning to his hometown and defeating the Cleveland Browns 21-7 on Sunday afternoon. He also seemed to weigh his options, suggesting that history may not repeat itself as he went as far as branding it his “one last hoorah.” Travis Kelce hosted a surprise party for Taylor Swift.(IG-ashavignone)

Retirement and Engagement speculations take over

In a nostalgic outpour with his brother Jason Kelce on the Dec 18 episode of New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star confessed, “It felt so surreal. I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.” Estimating the NFL’s future calendar, he added, “Unless we get thrown in there in the next couple I don’t really see if ever happening again.”

Also read | Jim Carrey's $10m discount on longtime LA mansion finally attracts buyer amid financial woes, cancelled retirement

Following his 12 seasons as the Chiefs star player, retirement speculation possibly looms as large as his engagement rumours with Taylor Swift. The buzz surrounding the ever-headline-making couple hit the ceiling this week as snaps from the pop star’s Eras Tour wrap party photos seemed to be screaming that the guy on the Chiefs had already popped the question.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly swooped down on pics Swift’s pal Brittany Mahomes shared on Wednesday, leaving Swifties feeling that Taylor’s ring finger may have been blurred. An insider has since with Daily Mail how “overwhelming” such viral discussions about his and Taylor’s future may be, amid supposed pressure mounting from his family’s side as well. Nonetheless, the fusion of Kelce’s retirement claims and the Taylor-Travis engagement buzz has kept the tabloids ringing high with more and more stories.

Travis Kelce wants to be a ‘house husband’ to his billionaire GF Taylor Swift

A December 20 report from RadarOnline also pushed that the US football legend can’t stop “dreaming” of spending his life with the billionaire pop princess. A source shared with the outlet that #Swelce are expected to tie the knot next year as the American athlete will bid his on-field sports career farewell.

Also read | Angelina Jolie's sons Maddox, Pax ‘were there to witness’ her in ‘a lot of pain’ on movie set

“He can’t wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7,” the insider said. Dishing on his life after football, the source added, “He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That’s his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.”

Like the Chiefs sportsman’s previous claims, the insider suggested that it may be better for him to indulge in his retirement thoughts sooner than later. “He knows his body can’t take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor’s gain.”

After bringing their families together for Thanksgiving, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will reportedly celebrate a “special" Christmas at his Kansas mansion. On the merry holiday, the Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.