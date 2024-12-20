Jim Carrey's $10m discount on longtime LA mansion finally attracts buyer amid financial woes, cancelled retirement

After a demanding nearly two-year wait, Jim Carrey has finally scored a win regarding the sales of his Los Angeles mansion. However, his one step closer to finding a potential buyer has commanded him to shake off profit worth millions of dollars. Aerial view of Jim Carrey's longtime Los Angeles home. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)

According to Mansion Global, The Mask star had to slash almost $10 million off the original asking price of $28.9 million to ultimately attract a buyer. The 10,954-square-foot Brentwood home is now in contract with the revised asking price of $19.75 million.

Why the massive price cut for Jim Carrey’s longtime LA mansion

Carrey snapped up his decades-old property for $3.8 million in 1994 – the same year he soared to unimaginable success after delivering three back-to-back Hollywood blockbusters, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber and The Mask. His place was first listed for sale in early 2023.

The latest development surrounding his LA mansion’s sale came over a week before the acclaimed actor’s latest cinematic offering, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, hit theatres on Friday, December 20.

After participating in the second big-screen Sonic installment that came out in 2022, Carrey expressed how “fairly serious” he was about retiring from acting. He told Access Hollywood, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like … I have enough.”

Jim Carrey came out of retirement because he needed the money

However, The Truman Show actor ultimately retracted his statement, reprising his role as chief villain Dr Robotnik for the third video-game adaptation outing. Earlier this month, his U-turn move was questioned on the Sonic 3 premiere red carpet in London.

Explaining why he made another splashing comeback as the moustachioed icon, the 62-year-old Hollywood standout told AP Entertainment that a looming financial crisis fuelled his decision. “I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it’s just … I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly,” he confessed.

Even back in 2022, Carrey didn’t entirely shut the door on future acting opportunities, suggesting he might reconsider his retirement thoughts “if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see.” Addressing if the new Sonic checked off that box, the beloved actor joked, “That might have been hyperbole.”

Inside Jim Carrey’s LA house

With five bedrooms and nine baths, the sprawling estate suffered several price cuts in the past before the final $19.75 million listing, bringing Carrey closer to bidding his longtime abode farewell. The property boasts its stance as a luxurious haven, featuring a tennis court, waterfall pool and yoga space for fitness enthusiasts. On the inside, the estate houses a wine cellar and a spell-binding art gallery. An Art Deco theatre with mohair fabric walls takes the cake in setting a lavish example. Six fireplaces keep the grand property warm while a chef’s kitchen and a popcorn concession room invite foodies.

The Canadian-born comedian previously told The New York Post, “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have.” In another interaction with the Wall Street Journal, he affectionately spoke of the house, “Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine.”