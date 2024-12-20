Superman: What is the ‘Yamcha Death Pose’? Iconic anime reference in 1st David Corenswet movie trailer

Who would’ve thought we’d one day see Superman strike one of Dragon Ball’s most iconic poses? Yet somehow, James Gunn’s DC revival has served the fans with a meme-worthy moment in the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated superhero live-action feature. David Corenswet's Superman struck the Yamcha Death Pose in the first teaser trailer of the upcoming DC Studios' 2025 James Gunn film. (DC)

The internet instantly exploded with viral memes galore after the teaser granted a first good look at David Corenswet’s Superman in action. The very opening scene of the official visual catches the mighty character crashing down in an icy expanse. His splashing fall leaves a crater-like void while Superman himself is seen curled up, wheezing in pain. Despite the heart-aching moment that leaves behind a slightly bloodied vision of the beloved superhero, social media couldn’t help but chuckle in response as deep-buried memories of the fan-favourite anime Dragon Ball came rushing in.

Who is Yamcha? Viral anime discussion after Superman teaser trailer

Viewers were quick to remember Yamcha, one of the late legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama’s creations. The former desert bandit is a major character who leads the action in several Dragon Ball anime iterations, including Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. Goku’s enemy-turned-ally is visualised as a skilled fighter throughout the series.

However, he has often bit the dust while going up against his combat rivals. Therefore, his repetitive death blows end have shaped into an infamous joke in the anime fandom. One of his deaths came after a Saibaman blew him up, leaving him defeated in a fetal position. The death sub-arcs are so consequential to his character’s story that “How many times has Yamcha died in Dragon Ball” has soared as a common Google search online. Meanwhile, the still frame of the “death pose” after Yamcha’s fatal battle has gained an unforgettable tag in pop culture.

The new DC Studios boss, James Gunn, is no stranger to the anime fan community. The Guardians of the Galaxy director previously openly discussed his love for Toei’s Tokusatsu hit Kamen Rider. In 2020, the Hollywood creative took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and tweeted, “I love that #KamenRider is trending.” His post came right after one of Kamen Rider's movies scored its English release as part of a special streaming premiere in the US.

Yamcha Death Pose lives on

The legendary Yamcha Death Pose’s immortal status speaks for itself, as a seemingly never-ending list of hit Japanese anime projects has repeatedly referenced the scene. Dragon Ball’s phenomenal supremacy in the entertainment industry isn’t limited to the anime chapter, either. Even American cartoons (and other formats) have exploited the fatal visual that originated in 2009 as a playful variation of a slang phrase used on a Japanese video-sharing service to describe someone who’d recklessly dabbled in something impossible or absurd.

While Gunn doesn’t necessarily have to confirm the deets of his potential Dragon Ball reference in the Superman teaser trailer, fans are already convinced it was deliberately featured in the video to symbolise Superman’s momentary failure. In 2011, Know Your Meme similarly highlighted Yamcha’s weakness compared to the furious strength of characters like Goku. However, the fatal resolutions of his fights with other DB figures weren’t enough to keep him out of a fight – just like Clark Kent.

“Look Up” to catch the new Superman revive the DC universe like never before in theatres on July 11, 2025.