Dr Stone finale, Solo Leveling Season 2, Zenshu and more to unlock anime winter 2025 roster: Crunchyroll India

January will mark the onset of double beginning celebrations as the new year also unlocks a fresh chapter for anime stores. The Winter 2025 slate revealed by Crunchyroll brings a brand-new roster of TV anime adaptations to India, including the highly anticipated second season of Solo Leveling as it also slams the Dr STONE anime book shut. The buzzworthy introduction of MAPPA's Zenshu anime will make way for an intriguing character from a meta perspective. Meanwhile, another returning quest will take fans back to the Re:ZERO world as the second installment of the show's Season 3 rolls out as part of the new anime season slate. Dr STONE SCIENCE FUTURE, Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow and Zenshu release this January. Stream all shows on Crunhyroll India.(Crunchyroll)

In addition to the below listed anime arrivals, series continuing from Fall 2024 are: Trillion Game, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister, Ruruoni Kenshin and A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul Season!

Here is the simulcasting weekly schedule for a new era of anime. Dub date launches have yet to be unveiled for the highlighted shows. (Schedule and dub languages are subject to change. Availability may vary by region)

Winter 2025 anime Crunchyroll slate

Release dates to be announced

Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow

Animation studio: A-1 Pictures

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity’s toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed.”

Blue Exorcist - the Blue Night Saga -

Animation studio: Studio VOLN

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually the Strongest

Animation studio: Okuruto Noboru

Plot: “In a world where heroes are born, not made, Ein’s god-given gift is the weakest: the power to appraise things. Treated cruelly by his peers, Ein spends his days in self-abasement—until he meets Yuri, the spirit of the World Tree. Yuri and her protector, Ursula, bless Ein with the Spirit Eye, unlocking new strength. As his abilities grow, Ein embarks on a journey to uncover his true purpose.”

January 1

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Animation studio: GEEKTOYS and CompTown

Dubs: English

Plot: “In an alternate fantasy world, the Demon King reigns with a formidable army led by his Four Heavenly Kings. One happens to be Uchimura Denosuke, a normal salaryman unexpectedly plucked from his mundane life by the Demon King himself. But even in this new realm, Uchimura is bestowed no particular powers. Can he survive treacherous missions with only the knowledge of an office worker?”

Ameku MD: Doctor Detective

Animation studio: Project No 9

Dubs: English / Hindi

Plot: “Ten’ikai General Hospital’s Supervisory Department of Diagnostic Pathology handles cases other physicians deem too difficult to treat. It’s also where bizarre mysteries surface, from unexplained illnesses to strange murders even the police can’t solve. At the centre of it all is Takao Ameku, a brilliant doctor determined to reveal the shocking truth behind these anomalies.”

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

Animation studio: Studio Comet

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “Iruma Takumi finds himself caught up in a hero summoning, even though he’s not a hero. Summoned by mistake to Mildgard, a fantasy world of swords and magic, Takumi is given a chance to start over. Though he dreams of a peaceful life, the goddess Nolyn grants him “alchemy,” an ultra-powerful skill that allows him to create anything from holy swords to flying ships. His reluctant adventure begins!”

January 3

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Animation studio: Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ

Dubs: Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “High school student Saito Hojo is set to inherit his grandfather’s major corporation. First, he must marry Akane Sakuramori, the girl he despises the most, and who hates him just as much. The two are determined to keep their unexpected marriage a secret from their classmates. But as they begin their newlywed life, the distance between them starts to close.”

January 4

OKIT SURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying

Animation studio: Millepensee

Plot: “When Teruaki Nakamura transfers to laid-back Okinawa, he falls for the lively Kyan-san—but her dialect is a complete mystery to him. With Higa-san translating, Teru’s misunderstanding-filled island life takes off...and subtle hints suggest Higa-san might want his heart too. On this serene island, love flows as freely as the ocean breeze!”

January 5

ZENSHU

Animation studio: MAPPA

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “After high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator and quickly rises to director. Her first anime is a huge hit, earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. But her next project isn’t going as well. It’s a romantic comedy, but she’s never been in love before! Struggling to grasp the concept, Natsuko can’t create the storyboard, bringing production to a standstill.”

January 6

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

Animation studio: Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack

Plot: “While innocently enjoying himself after work, one man’s life changes forever. He wakes in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of collapse. Amid the chaos, Liam realizes he finally has time to learn and practice magic. Once he begins, it takes his life for an even bigger turn. Can Liam master magic and save his noble family? The aristocratic fantasy begins!”

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

Animation studio: SynergySP

Dubs: English

Plot: “For Mona Kawai, winning hearts and turning heads comes naturally. Everything changes when Medaka Kuroiwa, a new transfer student, arrives. He won’t even give Mona a second look, and it turns her life upside down! Mona tries everything she can to win Medaka over, even going to the extreme at times. Tune in to a new rom-com about a queen bee and an unfazed boy among the school’s halls.”

January 7

Unnamed Memory Season 2

Animation studio: ENGI

Plot: “After traveling to the past to save a young Tinasha, Oscar finds himself living in an alternate timeline. While visiting the kingdom of Tuldarr, he discovers Tinasha lying in a deep slumber beneath the castle. As he approaches, she awakens, and they meet for the first time once again.”

Bogus Skill <> About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)

Animation studio: Asahi Production

Plot: “In a world where Skill Fruits grant powers, aspiring adventurer Light is stuck with the useless <> skill. Eating another one results in death, so no do-overs. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Rena quickly rises to S Rank. But when Light accidentally eats a second Skill Fruit, he survives and discovers his true power: He can consume unlimited Skill Fruits and gain their abilities!”

January 8

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Animation studio: Studio DEEN

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “On the night of his 30th birthday, one man’s dreams of wielding magic come true after he unexpectedly passes away. He wakes as Sion, a young child in another world. He and his elder sister, Marie, are the children of a lower-class noble family who govern their region. After receiving conflicting messages from their father, Sion and Marie set out on an adventure to uncover the magic.”

January 9

Dr STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

Animation studio: TMS Entertainment

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “After the battle on Treasure Island, Senku and the gang return to the Kingdom of Science. With their sights set on the Moon, they must first voyage to the Americas in hopes of beginning to harvest the required materials. Through teamwork and science, they continue the fight to save humanity once and for all!”

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

Animation studio: East Fish Studio

Plot: “Kenichi Hamada is just a regular, middle-aged man working as an illustrator in Japan. One day, he is transported to another world and wakes to find himself in the middle of a dangerous forest filled with ravenous monsters. He quickly discovers a massive online shopping site that can deliver him exactly what he needs. Join Kenichi on his search for relaxation in a new world!”

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You

Animation studio: Typhoon Graphics

Dubs: English

Plot: “It’s the year 2020, and Mizuha is having the worst 17th birthday ever. Her parents forgot it’s her birthday, she still can’t seem to get close to the senior she likes, and all her school trips and tournaments are cancelled thanks to a new disease going around. She’s convinced she’ll never have the kind of youth she’s always dreamt of…until her childhood friend, Mizuki, suddenly asks her out.”

January 10

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Animation studio: TOHO Animation STUDIO and OLM

Dubs: English / Hindi / Tamil / Telugu

Plot: “When a favoured concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi’s life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire.”

Farmagia

Animation studio: Bridge

Plot: “In Felicidad, farmers known as the Farmagia raise monsters under the peaceful rule of the Magus Diluculum. After the Magus passes, a power struggle erupts among forces using monsters to seize control. In the town of Centvelt, Farmagia Ten and his friends band together against the despotic new ruler, Glaza. Ten, his friends, and their home-grown monsters must stay strong to defend their freedom.”

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Animation studio: CloverWorks

Dubs: English

Plot: “Alina thought she had found the perfect job as a guild receptionist. It’s stable, safe, and has a super cute uniform. But this dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. Tired of the long nights, Alina starts taking down the bosses herself! She even earns the name Executioner for her impressive skills. Can she keep her identity a secret?”

January 11

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Animation studio: Lerche

Dubs: English / Hindi

Plot: “There’s a rumour going around about the Seven Wonders of Kamome Academy. Nene Yashiro and her classmate, Kou Minamoto, work with Hanako-san to expose a traitor among the ranks of the Seven Wonders. After breaking No. 2, the Misaki Stairs, and No. 5, the 4 O'clock Library, only five remain. Can they uncover the perpetrator before it’s too late?”

UniteUp! - Uni:Birth-

Animation studio: CloverWorks

Plot: “The journey continues after an exhilarating performance that solidifies PROTOSTAR’s bond. Now, Akira, Banri, and Chihiro are determined to build on their momentum as they face new challenges in the competitive entertainment industry. As the boys work to refine their skills and grow as aspiring idols, they encounter rival groups who push them to their limits.”

I Left My A-Rank Party to help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Animation studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Dubs: English

Plot: “Not every party treats you like a hero—especially when you’re a lowly red mage like Yuke. So, after years of constant ridicule by his A-rank party members, he ditches them. Searching for a new party, he reunites with former students Marina, Silk, and Rain, and joins their group. But on a quest to conquer the world’s greatest dungeon, they become entangled in chaos that threatens the world.”

January 12

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

Animation studio: SATELIGHT

Dubs: English / Hindi

Plot: “Togo Asagaki was the Red Ranger in a heroic Ranger squad. During their final battle against an evil organization, he gave his life to guarantee their triumph. But fate had other plans, and he found himself reborn in an entirely different world. Embracing his new role as an adventurer, he transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his pursuit of justice, helping those in need.”

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

Animation studio: Bibury Animation Studio

Dubs: English

Plot: “Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he’ll soon meet 100 people he’s destined to date. But there’s a catch—once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don’t, they’ll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?”

February 5

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - Season 3 Part 2

Animation studio: White Fox

Dubs: English

Plot: “A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savours a life of fulfilment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”

Source: Crunchyroll Press Release