One Punch Man Season 3 finally gets a release window after five long years

The release window for One Punch Man Season 3 has finally been announced after five long years since the Season 2 finale aired. On Friday, the official X account of the beloved anime announced that the long-awaited season will air next year on the 10th anniversary of its premiere. So, here's all we know so far: One Punch Man Season 3 finally gets a release window (X)

When will One Punch Man Season 3 release?

According to the statement shared on X, “One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to air in 2025! The newest Season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the First Season aired!” While a release date has yet to be fixed, if the gap between the release of the first (October 2015) and the second season (April 2019) remains the same, One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to air on television in early 2025.

In addition to the tweet, a 10th-anniversary video was also uploaded on the EMOTION Label YouTube channel. The nearly three-minute clip gives fans a flashback of Saitama's past battles, showcasing some of his epic punches. With striking visuals, the video ends with the Season 3 release window announcement. Shortly after the news broke, fans rushed to the comment section to express their enthusiasm.

“️After 5 long YEARS, the wait is FINALLY OVER! I can’t even put into words how hyped I am for One Punch Man Season 3,” wrote one fan. A second noted, “one punch man is the anime which is give me the road to go anime world because its my 1st anime.” “Oh boy I'm excited for these 5 years of work,” a third user chimed in while a fourth exclaimed, “So so SO HYPED for season 3!!!”