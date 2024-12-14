Pregnant Megan Fox intends to co-parent with MGK despite ‘feeling betrayed’

Megan Fox intends to “co-parent” with Machine Gun Kelly despite “feeling betrayed” by him, according to a Page Six report published Friday. The Transformers star broke up with the Bloody Valentine singer after she found suspicious text messages in his phone. Their split comes just weeks after the 38-year-old actress made her pregnancy news public on social media. Megan Fox did not disappoint as she arrived at the awards night wearing a complete sheer custom Thierry Mugler dress styled by Maeve Reily. She wore the sheer number with a bedazzling thong underneath, a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.(Instagram/@meganfox)

Megan Fox has ‘every intention’ of co-parenting with Machine Gun Kelly

The couple broke up over the Thanksgiving weekend while vactioning in Vail, Colorado. As Fox is expecting her first child with Kelly, a source told the outlet that she has “every intention” of co-parenting with him. Despite her split with the 34-year-old singer, the Till Death actress is “stronger than ever and in a really good place.”

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney shuts down body shamers with intense gym routine video

Following the news of their break up, an insider revealed to the outlet that “Colson has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her.” “There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her,” the source went on, adding that the Rap Devil crooner “wants nothing more” than to be a family and “raise this child together.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift thanks fans for ‘early birthday present’ as she makes Billboard history

Back in November, Fox made her pregnancy news public with an Instagram post that featured a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump while being covered in what appeared to be black oil. In the second slide, she included a black and white photo of a positive pregnancy test. “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the carousel of images.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four already has three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly is a father to 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.